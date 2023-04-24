Man Shot And Killed After Getting Into Wrong Car

CLOSE

26 year old Trayvon Dunnaville was leaving a Atlanta Shell gas station store and texting while attempting to return to his vehicle. Trayvon unknowingly opened the passenger door of another man’s vehicle when he was shot four times, killing him.

Trayvon Dunnaville’s alleged killer Dericole Daniels, was initially arrested with Misdemeanor Voluntary Manslaughter, however, he was released on a $150,000 bond.

Trayvon Dunnaville’s mother is now protesting amid learning of the suspect’s release.

“He could have locked his doors, or he could have said may I help you or something? He did nothing but shoot. Just because people make mistakes and open up somebody’s door, they don’t have to shoot them.” The suspect, “I don’t think it’s fair. No,”

Take a look at the video below, then give us your thoughts?