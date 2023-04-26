CLOSE

Toni Braxton recently opened up about a “traumatic” emergency procedure she underwent on her left main coronary artery that was 80% blocked. “The doctors told me I could’ve had a massive heart attack, I would not have survived,” she revealed to PEOPLE.

Braxton has been transparent about her struggle with Lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2008. Since then, the beloved singer has been hospitalized “more times than I care to admit.”

According to the interview, Braxton, who is typically always on top of every aspect of her health, admitted to “putting off” some important tests. However, her doctor was “persistent,”

“I did a specialized test and they looked at my heart and saw some abnormalities,” Braxton described to PEOPLE. “I found out that I needed a coronary stent.”

The health scare was “traumatic” for Braxton. “I remember that day because my chest was aching often, just hurting. And I thought I was just sad because unfortunately my sister [Traci Braxton] had just passed and I thought, ‘Wow, I’m really aching in my heart for my sister.’ And come to find out, of course I was sad about my sister, but I also had underlying health issues. It was my body talking to me, telling me something’s not quite right.”

Despite the health complications Braxton has faced since her diagnosis, the Grammy Award-winning artist remains optimistic.

“I’m going to be honest, sometimes the bad days get me down. I’m not superwoman. I like to think I am. I like to feel like I’m that boss b— all the time, but I’m also a human. When my body tells me to take it down and relax, I have to listen to it.”

Sending love and blessings to the incomparable Toni Braxton. Full interview, here.

Toni Braxton Reveals She Underwent A ‘Traumatic’ Health Scare was originally published on hellobeautiful.com