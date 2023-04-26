Win Free Tickets to See LL Cool J in Cleveland!

LL Cool J is coming to Cleveland and we want to send someone for free!
On Saturday, August 12 LL Cool J’s ‘The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour’ is coming to Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse! He’s also bringing special guests The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Common, Jadakiss, MC Lyte and Method Man & Redman!
This is one show you don’t want to miss!
For your chance to win FREE tickets to see LL Cool J’s first headlining tour in 30 years, tell us what music you want to hear on WZAK!
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE LL COOL J IN CLEVELAND!
-
Everything You Missed at the New Edition: Legacy Tour in Cleveland!
-
Here Are the 5 Oldest Buildings in Cleveland
-
Ohio Teen Shot and Killed By Police After Pointing Gun at Officers
-
Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
Man Shot And Killed After Getting Into Wrong Car