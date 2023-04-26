Win Free Tickets to See LL Cool J in Cleveland!

CLOSE

LL Cool J is coming to Cleveland and we want to send someone for free!

On Saturday, August 12 LL Cool J’s ‘The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour’ is coming to Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse! He’s also bringing special guests The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Common, Jadakiss, MC Lyte and Method Man & Redman!

This is one show you don’t want to miss!

For your chance to win FREE tickets to see LL Cool J’s first headlining tour in 30 years, tell us what music you want to hear on WZAK!