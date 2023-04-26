East Cleveland Firefighters Trapped in Burning Home

CLOSE

Two East Cleveland firefighters were trapped in a burning home Wednesday morning. One of them injured his leg and was rushed to the hospital while the other one didn’t suffer any significant injuries.

The fire department was dispatched to a house on Forest Hill’s Boulevard around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Two of them fell through floorboards just after the fire was finally under control.

Four fire departments outside of East Cleveland were called in to get control of the blaze.

A mom and her two kids were able to get out of the burning home. The mom was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, according to the fire chief.

The fire was eventually put out, but the home sustained damage to the second and third floors.

Per the department chief, it appears that faulty wiring led to the fire. Luckily no serious injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

