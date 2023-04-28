Singer, songwriter, record producer BABYFACE gives the Backstory of his career from The Deele to chart topping song writing for numerous artists and his own stellar run as a solo artist.
Backstory on social:
Legendary radio host Colby “Colb” Tyner takes us back to where it all started with the biggest names in the music business and the world in his new podcast, BackStory with Colby Colb. Each episode is a narrative journey and in-depth conversation with the men and women that shaped hip hop. Colby is an accomplished on-air talent best known for his compelling interviews with Jay-Z, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, President Obama, LL Cool J, and more. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you stream podcasts.
Babyface Joins The BackStory With Colby Colb Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Everything You Missed at the New Edition: Legacy Tour in Cleveland!
-
Here Are the 5 Oldest Buildings in Cleveland
-
Ohio Teen Shot and Killed By Police After Pointing Gun at Officers
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone
-
Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
Man Shot And Killed After Getting Into Wrong Car
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79