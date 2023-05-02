Miami of Ohio Women’s Basketball Coach Resigns, Had Alleged Relationship With Player

CLOSE

The head coach of the Miami of Ohio women’s basketball team has stepped down amid allegations of her having an inappropriate relationship with one of the players.

DeUnna Hendrix reportedly resigned after more than 100 text messages confirmed she was perhaps intimately involved with an unnamed player on her team.

FOX News reports that at least 30 of those messages used words that are considered to be “intimate”.

The violation of that policy is considered a breach of an employment contract. The school’s statement did stipulate that Hendrix had the right to a due process hearing.

Hendrix reportedly referenced a married couple in one of text exchanges, saying, “Doing this with you openly would be more than ideal.”

The school accepted Hendrix’s resignation on April 26.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

