Get The Look: Janelle Monae And Mary J. Blige’s 2023 Met Gala Hairstyles

Janelle Monae and Mary J. Blige did not come to play at the 2023 Met Gala. The two ladies rocked jaw-dropping looks that we are still talking about. And, of course, their hair was on point! Janelle Monae’s updo was one for the books, and Blige’s slick back ponytail flowed perfectly with her lace look.

Celebrity hairstylists Nikki Nelms and Tym Wallace gave us the rundown on how they achieved both of these ladies’ hairstyles. Scroll below for a step-by-step process of the moguls’ hairdos.

For Janelle Monae’s hair, Nelms stated that the artist’s tweed tuxedo inspired her top knot. “I made a secure ponytail base to start, then added wire and wrapped the hair around to create the height and structure,” said Nelms.

Prep for Janelle’s 2023 Met Gala hairstyle started with a calming wash using the Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo and Conditioner.

Once towel dried, Nelms misted Janelle's hair with Mielle's White Peony Leave-In Conditioner and followed up with the Mielle Mongongo Oil Thermal & Heat Protectant Spray before blow drying.

To style, Nelms used the Mielle Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz Stay Straight Serum before lightly straightening the hair. After Janelle's hair was up and sleek, Nelms applied the Mielle Rice Water & Aloe Braid Gel and finished with the Pomegranate & Honey Blend Super Hold Edge Gel to tame Janelle's edges.

Mary J. Blige's Sleek Ponytail

For Mary J. Blige's sleek ponytail, Celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace also worked his magic using Mielle products. See his process below.

First, he prepped Blige's hair using Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Shampoo, followed by Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner.

After that, Wallace used the Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner and blow-dried the hair with a paddle brush.

Next, Wallace sprayed the Mielle Organics Mongongo Oil Thermal & Heat Protectant Spray throughout Blige's hair and then took his micro flat iron and pressed the roots and edges of the hair all around. He then followed that by using a 1-inch flat iron to get the hair bone straight.

Wallace smoothed the hair into a low ponytail using the Mielle Organics Mongongo Oil Pomade-to-Oil Treatment. Then he wrapped 40 inches of True Indian Hair Deep Curly 613 color-matched hair around for an exaggerated ponytail. Again, he sprayed Mielle Organics Mongongo Oil Thermal & Heat Protectant Spray on the ponytail before straightening the hair bone straight.

Next, Wallace used the Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Blend Super Hold Edge Gel to smooth the edges.

Wallace finished the look with Mielle Organics Rice Water Shine Mist.

For Mary J. Blige's makeup look, her MUA, Merrell Hollis, used Danessa Myricks Beauty products to enhance the queen's natural glow.

Get The Look: Janelle Monae And Mary J. Blige’s 2023 Met Gala Hairstyles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com