This week investigative journalist Cerise Castle (IG: @yourmajestcee) gives us a break down of the corrupt system of gangs in the Los Angeles Police Department.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
~
Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here!
For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!
Side Effects of Police Gangs (with Cerise Castle) | Small Doses Podcast EPISODE 270 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Here Are the 5 Oldest Buildings in Cleveland
-
Win Free Tickets to See LL Cool J in Cleveland!
-
Win Tickets to See Fantasia's 'Ladies Night Out' Concert in Cleveland!
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
Mom's Unforgettable Moments Contest
-
Pre-Register: OHFA Housing Seminar 2023
-
Man Shot And Killed After Getting Into Wrong Car
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79