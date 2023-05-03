Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Makes You Think W/O

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month is getting us all together with the “MAKES YOU THINK” workout.

45 seconds each exercise – 4 Rounds

• make sure to do both left and right sides of your body!!!

• Take your time and pay attention to your form and posture

• Do not pick up weights to use if you are not comfortable with the compound moves yet

*Standing cross over to same side oblique crunch

*Squat Step over to hop / both sides

*Lateral raise to single arm bicep curl to overhead single shoulder press

*bent over fly to single arm row / row both sides

Check out the tutorial video below