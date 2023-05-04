No Woman Wants Short, Dark, and Handsome | Ep 118 of The Undressing Room Podcast

CLOSE

There is so much going on this week on The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s. After a conversation between T.I. and Tiny surfaced online about Tiny’s cleavage being out, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan asked if your partner should have influence on your wardrobe. Is it insecurity or could it be you just don’t want to have your partner showing too much?

Also, Lore’l and Claudia Jordan talk about the male version of the BBL. Men are getting height enhancements and Claudia is here for it. And Miss Lawrence joins the show and it gets real heavy. They do talk about the best Mother’s Day gifts at Macy’s but they also touched on a few hot topics. They also speak about Jonathan Majors and his domestic violence case. If anyone is a victim of domestic violence, there is help there for you. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-(800) 799 – 7233 and your local authorities.

