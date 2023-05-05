Letter From The Editor: Taraji P. Henson Is Muva

CLOSE

Outside! That is what I thought when I saw Taraji flaunt her floor-length braid to the invite-only Fear Of God fashion show at the Hollywood Bowl. (S/O to Tym Wallace for making this all happen!)

A few hours prior, she was on the set of our Mother’s Day cover shoot whipping the twisted extension on the grand stairs of a Beverly Hills luxury French estate – a location I chose specifically to capture the creative direction of the shoot. With indulgent decor, opulent chandeliers cast over plush tufted couches, and decadent drapery, it was the perfect stage for Taraji, who was making her own reemergence of sorts.

The beloved actress recently returned to TV to portray Janine Teague’s (Quinta Brunson) mom on Abbott Elementary. But frankly, Taraji is muva to us all. She has always been an advocate for women. Our cover story, penned by a fellow mom of two, Brooklyn R. White, is about the intersection of motherhood and mental health. Two passion points for Taraji, who isn’t just a mother to her son but a mother figure to dozens of women in the industry and fans who’ve tuned in to watch her TV show or purchased her TPH products based on her personal testimony of her own hair growth journey. Taraji is always an open book.

These Dalvin Adams-shot photos are a culmination of the duo’s work together on social media on an editorial level, and they don’t disappoint. In one photo, Taraji is gazing off into the distance with an illuminated cheekbone and her baby hairs swirling – a nod to Betty Boop in my head. And the cover shot, a picturesque view of greenery almost as exquisite as the Jean Louis Sabaji dress draped over her sculpted frame. A masterpiece.

And none of it could have been executed without our Black women-owned and operated production company Oracle Media and the Gawd, Jordan Benston. It’s a pleasure to deliver this digital cover experience to our readers as we celebrate motherhood all month. From TV moms we love, think: (Cookie) to what to get the mom in your life that’ll last more than a flower’s cycle, get into this month’s issue.

