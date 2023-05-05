Chukwudi Iwuji Joins ‘Ryan Cameron Uncensored’ As Our Very First Guest!

Similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Urban One Network is growing bigger by the day with new programming like Ryan Cameron Uncensored.
That’s why it was a perfect fit for our very first interview be with none other than The High Evolutionary himself of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, officially in theaters today.
RELATED: Urban One Inc.’s Reach Media Announces Syndication Of The New Ryan Cameron Uncensored Show
Nigerian-British actor Chukwudi Iwuji is phenomenal as the aforementioned villain of the film, and it was a pleasure to have him help debut our show in the studio. Speaking with the hosts, the seasoned performer who was also seen in Barry Jenkins’s 2021 miniseries The Underground Railroad gave us just enough info that Marvel would allow while also dropping some interesting facts about his rising career overall.
Check out Marvel actor Chukwudi Iwuji below as the very first interview on Ryan Cameron Uncensored, and be sure to go see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters today:
