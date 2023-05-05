CLOSE

They’re baaaack

Our fave 30-something BFFs from a ’90s kinda world are back with Season 2 of The Adult Hood: A Podcast For Geriatric Millennials which gives listeners an unfiltered look into the lives of two boo-less, almost-40 HBCU grads trying to win the rigged game of life.

This season, Alejandro (1983) and Lexi with the Curls (1984) continue their honest dialogue about dating (at almost 40), navigating the entertainment industry, dealing with late-30s anxieties, finding their happy in the midst of depression, adult friendships, sand much more.

Born and raised in Hampton, Virginia, Lexi is a single-ish Instagram Story maven, wanderlusty influencer, Mercury Retrograde survivor, and Gemini-Cancer cusp who enjoys a good murder mystery, classic ’90s sitcom, and 90 Day Fiancé marathon.

A world-renowned crab leg whisperer, Alejandro is a nostalgic lover of pop culture, thick aunties who still print out MapQuest directions, shopping mall Chinese food, and Costco who once ate lemon pepper hot wings with Andre 3000.

Born and raised in Miami, Florida, he’s a Publix-loving dreamer who developed his old soul from watching Matlock, In The Heat Of The Night, and Touched By An Angel with his dear granny.

“We are so excited to bring The Adult ‘Hood to our audiences. Alex and Alexis’ friendship and comedic dynamic adds a special touch to the show, which really hits on so much of what our audience is looking for: comedy, nostalgia and real, unfiltered conversations between friends,” said Allison McGevna, Senior Vice President, Content at iOne Digital.

Get into Season 2 below:

For more information about The Adult ‘Hood and other podcasts on the Urban One Podcast Network, click here.

Our Fave Geriatric Millennials Are BACK & (STILL) Boo-less In Season 2 Of ‘The Adult ‘Hood’ Podcast was originally published on globalgrind.com