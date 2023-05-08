Lil Wayne Sits Down With Missy Elliott To Discuss The State of Hip Hop On TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’

CLOSE

Lil Wayne and Missy Elliott sit down for a conversation about their individual influence on music today, the state of Hip Hop today and Wayne’s 28 year long career in new TV One “UNCENSORED” interview. Read more and watch a viral clip from the episode inside.

The latest “UNCENSORED” interview is the wholesome content we needed from two legendary pioneers in music. Th episode featuring beloved New Orleans rapper debuted yesterday (May 7) on TV One. Missy and Wayne sat down to give each other their flowers in this candid and inspiring “conversation” as Missy would describe it.

In a viral clip, Lil Tunechi talks with Missy about the current state of Hip Hop, citing his legacy as the catalyst for how artists can thrive today.

“Makes me appreciate who I am and the time I came in,” Wayne says in the interview. “and how different it was.”

The forty-year-old rapper took a moment to reflect on his contributions to the music genre. He tells the younger generation that it’s far less challenging to create and gain success in music in today’s society.

“Therefore all those today they respect and also understand its nowhere near as difficult as it was,” Wayne continued. “And hopefully they respect it… It shows that I come from a different time.”

Wayne then compares his claims to that of a Southern old head before detailing how the process has significantly changed for today’s up and coming artists.

“They have their own platform,” he added. “We didn’t have none of that. You had to get your music out to a record exec.” Missy agreed.

Wayne has proven himself as an icon in the music industry with multiple Grammy wins and millions of records sold worldwide. It’s evident that the rapper has influenced the next generation of artists in Hip Hop and beyond.

The full Lil Wayne “UNCENSORED” episode with Missy Elliott premiered on TV One. Be sure to catch it once its available on the website here.

Watch the viral clip from the episode below:

