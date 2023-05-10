Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: Chair Bound Workout

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown in honor of stroke awareness month, todays exercises will be: “Chair Bound“

60-90 seconds per exercise — 4 Full Rounds

* Chair Marches – alternate the hands so the elbow comes toward the knees creating a crunch in your core. Activating Abdominal muscles

*Half Pigeon -cross your lower leg over the opposite and lean into the hip. Pressing the knee down for a deeper activation in the flexors

*Chair Crunches – drive knees to chest

⁃ flutter kicks

⁃ Jack knife crunches ( lean back and pull knees and chest together )

* Seated Squats – stand up pushing through the heels of your feet bd sit back down. Activating the glutes, hams and quads

*Chair Taps – place chair against wall to hold in place. Bring your knee up to chest and tap full foot on top of chair. Alternating legs

*Chair Step Ups – step up with one leg and opposite leg you can either place on step or drive that knee up bending 90 degrees

Check out the tutorial video below