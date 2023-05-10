- CLE

The Day Party Exclusive Interview With Yung Pooda

Published on May 10, 2023

Yung Pooda pulled up to The Day Party on Z1079!

Pooda chopped it with Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf about a whole lot! Including his celebrity crushes and “MonoPoly”! The trio even did a little hip-hop trivia!

Check out the interview below!

was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

