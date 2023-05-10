Yung Pooda pulled up to The Day Party on Z1079!
Pooda chopped it with Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf about a whole lot! Including his celebrity crushes and “MonoPoly”! The trio even did a little hip-hop trivia!
Check out the interview below!
The Day Party Exclusive Interview With Yung Pooda was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
