LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson Is Getting Dragged For Her 911 Flow

CLOSE

LSU’s women basketball team with their historic NCAA Division I championship took women’s basketball to a whole other level of exposure. Not only was their Cinderella story amazing but their coach with her flamboyant custom suits that she sported on the sideline brought attention. The Bayou Barbie, Angel Reese, who is killing in NIL, after flashing the now famous you can’t see me hand gesture and who is now gracing the swim suit edition of Sports Illustrated. The their is Flau’jae Johnson from the reality television show ‘The Rap Game’ whose court game is just as tight as her rap game. However it’s her recent flow that is getting the much celebrated basketball Flau’jae Johnson dragged.

Recently 19 year old Flau’jae Johnson created her own remix to Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor,” saying “In this 911 blowing smoke just like them towers.” Flau’jae Johnson was referring to riding in a Porsche, but it was the equivocation of the 2001 terrorist attacks were terrorist fly airplanes into the Twin Towers in New York city on September 11, 2001, that turned off.

LSU issued an apology on behalf of basketball star Flau’jae Johnson, who then took the song off social media after criticism of the lyrics.

LSU told FOX News in a statement.

“While she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down,” “We will learn and grow from this experience together.”

Take a look at the video below.