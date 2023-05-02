Wendell Pierce & Erika Woods Join ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s Season 3 Cast In Recurring Roles

CLOSE

The Power Universe family continues to grow.

Despite 50 Cent’s continued threats to take the Power franchise off Starz, the franchise continues to grow and become a television juggernaut thanks to the Black star power it boasts.

Deadline reports that Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Erika Woods (Blue Bloods) are joining the season 3 cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Per Deadline:

Pierce plays Ishmael “Snaps” Henry, a living legend on the street, former bank robber, and OG dealer who now acts as a mentor and financier for up-and-comers like Kanan, along with his partner and wife, the love of his life, Stephanie ‘Pop’ Henry, played by Woods.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel drama that focuses on the life of young Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis) as he navigates his teenage life and reveals how he became the ruthless boogeyman we all came to respect and love in the original Power franchise.

We can most likely attribute Kanan’s behavior as an adult to his mother, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas (Patina Miller), and his two uncles, Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) and Marvin (London Brown).

Power Book II: Ghost season three is currently popping off, and you can peep our latest recap for episode seven right here. To catch up on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, you peep our recap of the season two finale, plus exclusive interviews with cast members with Malcolm Mays, Omar Epps and Shanley Caswell, Hailey Kilgore, and series creator Sascha Penn.

We can’t wait to see Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods understand the assignment in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty

