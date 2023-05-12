CLOSE

The vigilante who was shown on video choking an unarmed Black man to death on the New York City subway last week has finally surrendered to the police on Friday morning.

Photos show Daniel Penny walking into the NYPD’s 5th precinct police station in downtown Manhattan accompanied by his lawyer. The 24-year-old Marine was expected to be arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shocking killing of Jordan Neely, who was in the throes of a mental health crisis.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Thursday confirmed that Penny was expected to turn himself in on Friday.

After Penny’s expected arrest, he will be taken to Manhattan Criminal Court and arraigned on the charges.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has championed no cash bail, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Penny booked and quickly released on his own recognizance with the assurance he will appear at his next court date.

The district attorney’s office is expected to make an official statement following Penny’s arraignment.

Daniel Penny Finally Surrenders To NYPD For Choking Jordan Neely To Death In Subway Chokehold was originally published on newsone.com