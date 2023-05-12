Black Health 365

Free Stroke Screening with University Hospitals

Published on May 12, 2023

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, University Hospitals is offering free stroke screenings for area residents.

CLICK HERE

 to find a screening location near you.

 

