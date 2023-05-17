According to NBC4i, The Ohio State Buckeyes will be playing one of its home Big Ten games in primetime on NBC4.
OSU athletics announced that the Buckeyes will host the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4. Last season, Ohio State beat Michigan State 49-20 in East Lansing and has not lost to the Spartans since 2015.
The Veterans Day contest is the 100th announced night game in Ohio State football history. The Buckeyes are 71-29 all-time in games kicking-off after 5 p.m.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio State and Michigan State game to air on primetime was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
