CLOSE

The goat, Serena Williams, is currently “evolving” away from professional tennis, but that doesn’t mean it’s too soon to reflect on her legendary career.

Serena Williams kicked things off for the House of the Mouse at its annual Disney Upfront in New York City on Tuesday, May 16 when it was time for ESPN to take the stage to impress advertisers about how it will continue to be a sports network juggernaut.

Williams is no longer serving aces with that overpowering serve at the moment. Still, she is working on other money-making avenues like Serena Ventures, and she is about to embrace motherhood after revealing at the Met Gala she is expecting again.

The soon-to-be mother of two was in the building to announce that she would be teaming up with ESPN for a docuseries called In the Arena: Serena Williams.

Per a press release, it “will look back at her dominating tennis career over two decades. Several of Serena’s most significant Grand Slam tournaments and defining personal milestones are examined and decoded in detail as she simultaneously juggles the transformational experience of starting a family.”

Williams’ docuseries will be an expansion of the Emmy-winning Man in the Arena: Tom Brady and “will be a multi-part series that provides the most complete, intimate and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Serena [Williams] and key figures throughout her life,” Variety reports.

Gotham Chopra directs In the Arena: Serena Williams, ESPN, Religion of Sports, Tom Brady’s 199 Productions and Serena Williams and Caroline Currier’s Nine Two Six Productions are co-producers.

There is no release date, but we will update you when that news finally comes.

‘In The Arena: Serena Williams’ Docuseries Coming To ESPN was originally published on cassiuslife.com