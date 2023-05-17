Our favorite grandma Bernice Jenkins is back to give the church announcements! Today she talks the wet robe choir contest, Deacon’s flings in the baptismal pool, and death hushpuppies.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
RELATED:
Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements: Legless Choir Members, Gambling Trip and Death by Tube Sock
Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Summons All Prayer Warriors [LISTEN]
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Don’t Forget April is Ugly Baby Month [WATCH]
Bernice Jenkins Talks Wet Choir Robe Twerk Contest, Deacon Flings, and Hushpuppy Deaths [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
South Euclid to Open 'Food Truck Park' on June 9
-
Janelle Monáe Lifts Shirt To Flash An Entire Crowd During NSFW Performance, Twitter Misbehaves
-
Anita Baker 2 Hrs Late and Babyface Asked Not To Perform
-
Missing EMS Worker Found Alive, Says Someone Tried to Kill Her [Video]
-
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
-
Teyana Taylor Gifts Lil Wayne A Pair Of Sneakers From Her New Jordan Collaboration
-
Janelle Monáe Frees The Nipple In Soaking Wet See Through Shirt To Promo New Track, Twitter Erupts
-
Chris Brown & Crew Allegedly Fight Usher at Las Vegas Birthday Party