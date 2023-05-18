The Bijou Star Files: Nervous Concerns About A.I.

CLOSE

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXISTENTIAL THREAT TO U.S. DEMOCRACY… Expert Urges Action!!!

Artificial Intelligence poses some serious risks and could potentially threaten the very fabric of our democracy … so says AI expert Gary Marcus, who is urging Congress to implement strong guard rails. Read More

CEO of Company Behind ChatGPT Is ‘Nervous’ About AI Risks: ‘If This Technology Goes Wrong, It Can Go Quite Wrong’

The CEO of OpenAI, the company responsible for creating artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT and image generator Dall-E 2, said “regulation of AI is essential” as he testified in his first appearance in front of the US Congress. Read More

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SLAMS PAPS AFTER HARRY & MEGHAN CAR CHASE Reckless & Irresponsible!!!

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is calling out the paparazzi for tailing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a “near catastrophic” high-speed chase … saying the whole thing is irresponsible and dangerous. Read More

HARRY AND MEGHAN CHASED BY PAPARAZZI FOR 2 HOURS …’Near-Fatal,’ Cars And Pedestrians At Risk

We’re told Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s SUV got up to about 80 mph as they tried to shake the paparazzi. Read More

KIM ZOLCIAKI WANT KROY DRUG TESTED …His Pot Smoking Is Dangerous For Our Kids!!!

Kim Zolciak says she’s witnessed her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, smoke pot — and she’s afraid for her kids’ safety — asking a judge to step in and force him to get a drug test. Read More

ELON MUSK CORRECTED BY TWITTER After False Statement About TX Shooter’s Neo-Nazi Ties

Not even Elon Musk can escape Twitter’s community notes — aimed at dispelling misinformation and lies on the platform — though one note, correcting Elon himself, has seemingly disappeared. Read More

VIC MENSA RAPS ABOUT MORANT GUN SCANDAL… Praying For NBA Star

“My mama keep telling me to stop, I can’t — the second time they caught me with that gun, damn, I feel like Ja Morant.” Read More

IT Specialist Sues Employer For Not Giving Him A Raise During 15-Year Sick Leave

An IT specialist from the United Kingdom has filed a lawsuit against his employer for failing to give him a raise during his 15-year sick leave. Read More

Kentucky Teacher Suspended After Allowing Student To Wear KKK Costume As Extra Credit

A middle school teacher was suspended after they reportedly approved a student’s request to dress as the first KKK Grand Wizard for extra credit. Read More

ABC7 News Anchor Ken Rosato Fired After Calling Co-Anchor A Misogynist Slur

A news anchor was fired from NYC’s WABC affiliate after he was caught on a hot mic calling his co-anchor a c***. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Denies Taking Tristan Thompson Back Amid Speculation: ‘Stop Pushing This Narrative’

Khloé Kardashian recently took a moment to let fans know that she and Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children, are not back together. Read More

A Blessing! Gospel Singer Kierra Sheard Announces Pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Kierra Sheard, as she and her husband, Jordan Kelly, are expecting their first child together! Read More

J. Prince Advises YoungBoy Never Broke Again Against Beefing With Drake: ‘Take Him Off Your Enemy List’

“I must address the song where my name and Drake’s name were mentioned,” Prince said while sharing a pic of himself and Birdman with YoungBoy. Read More

Natalia Bryant Interning Under Beyoncé, Renaissance World Tour Credits Reveal

Bryant is currently attending the University of Southern California. Read More

Rick Ross Wants to Run for Mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia After Being Denied Car Show Permit

The Biggest Boss wants to change some laws around in Fayetteville, Georgia. Read More

Hollywood Topless Bar Dancers Become Only Unionized Strippers in the U.S.

Dancers at a topless bar in North Hollywood have gained union recognition, making them the first unionized strippers in the United States. Read More

NYPD Cops Charged With Stealing $2,900 Worth Ace Of Spades Champagne From Electric Zoo VIP Tent

The Ace of Spades champagne brand is, of course, owned by Jay-Z. Read More

Video Shows Volunteer LAPD Cop Being Swarmed By Bees And Tumbling To Ground

The volunteer cop is in stable condition after the swarm, video of which was widely shared. Read More

Sorority Sisters Sue National Organization Over Trans Woman Moving into House, Caitlyn Jenner Calls Her “perverted, sexually deviant male”

Seven members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming have filed a lawsuit asking a judge to cancel the membership of 21-year-old Artemis Langford and award unspecified damages. Read More

Montana Becomes the First State to Officially Ban TikTok

Wednesday, Montana became the first state to officially ban TikTok… Read More

General Motors Issues Recall for Almost 1 Million Vehicles Due to Faulty Airbag Inflators

General Motors has initiated a recall for approximately 1 million of its sports utility vehicles due to faulty airbag inflators that have the potential to explode in the event of a collision. Read More

New Study Finds That Marijuana Use Harms Babies in the First Trimester of Pregnancy

A new study has found that marijuana use during the early stages of pregnancy has a negative impact on fetal development from the very beginning. Read More

Donald Trump Takes Credit For Killing Roe v. Wade

Former President Donald Trump claimed that he was responsible for ending Roe v. Wade and the strict abortion laws that have been enacted since the Supreme Court’s decision. Read More

Andy Cohen Thinks He and Anderson Cooper Could ‘Have Some Good Threesomes’

Andy Cohen said that he and his longtime friend Anderson Cooper could “have some good threesomes.” Read More

Mother And Son Graduate Together From Albany State University

Yolanda Hubbard and her son, Roderick, continued their family’s legacy by attending Albany State University, graduating together. Read More

Alfonso Ribeiro Says Daughter, 4, Faces Long Recovery After Doctor Scalpeled Skin Following Accident

Alfonso Ribeiro is sharing new details about his daughter’s recent scooter accident. Read More

