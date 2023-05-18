‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’ Returns With Miguel, Davido & Jodeci

CLOSE

“Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” will return to broadcast on CNN and Own networks in first-time dual simulcast. The first-of-its-kind concert experience produced by a team of Black creators from Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment celebrates the federal holiday with a diverse lineup featuring essential artists and sounds from the African diaspora. Read more about the special program’s return inside.

Juneteenth is the oldest known observation of the end of slavery in the United States. It is now a national holiday widely celebrated among African American communities and others across the country. Companies and networks are finding new ways to celebrate the occasion.

The networks will offer programming to uplift and educate viewers about Juneteenth on its 158th anniversary.

The program airs worldwide on all CNN platforms and OWN nationally on Monday, June 19 at 8pm ET with exclusive pre-show programming on CNN. In 2022, the acclaimed special attracted the No. 1 Black Audience in all of Cable and Broadcast Television for the 8p-11p timeslot. This year’s expansive cross-platform coverage of “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” will be simulcast across CNN and OWN.

In its second year, the broadcast will feature a wide array of icons and artists spanning across the entertainment and music industry live from LA’s The Greek Theatre. The initial list of performing artists includes Miguel, Kirk Franklin, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray and Jodeci, with more artists and presenters to be announced. Additionally, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Adam Blackstone and The Roots co-founder and Academy® Award-winning filmmaker Questlove will join the cavalcade of stars as the evening’s Musical Directors.

The event is produced by Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment. It promises to be a historic celebration of Black culture and excellence brought to life and powered by Black creators.

“Last year, we launched Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, and it was emotional and unforgettable for everyone involved. We’ve teamed up with our partners at CNN and Jesse Collins Entertainment again and this year we are broadcasting live from the historic Los Angeles venue, the Greek Theatre,” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban. “We are looking forward to educating and celebrating the Juneteenth holiday.”

Be sure to catch “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” live worldwide on CNN platforms on Monday, June 19 at 8pm ET, with pre-show coverage beginning at 7pm ET to highlight African-American advocates, trailblazers and creators. OWN will air live programming from 8p ET-12a ET.

