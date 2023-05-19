The Bijou Star Files: NYC ‘Karen’ Has Got Citi Bike Receipts

CLOSE

NYC Hospital ‘Karen’ Has ‘Receipts’ Showing She Paid For Citi Bike From Viral Video

A lawyer for the New York City hospital ‘Karen’ claims they have receipts to prove she paid for the Citi Bike at the center of a viral dispute. The video shows the employee arguing with a group of young Black men who accused her of taking the bike from one of them. Read More

FLAVOR FLAV FIGHTS THE POWER WITH WGA PICKETERS… Good Vibes, Music & Food!!!

Flavor Flav is making sure Hollywood writers feel his support during the ongoing WGA strike by putting on a show for protesters outside Warner Bros. studios. Read More

WILL SMITH TO MARTIN LAWRENCE DON’T JUMP!!!Daring ‘Bad Boys 4’ Scene

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in action … and we have the first images of the famous duo filming together for their upcoming ‘Bad Boys’ flick. Read More

JA MORANT SNEAKERS REMOVED FROM NIKE APP & SITE… After 2nd Gun Incident

If you’re trying to cop a pair of Ja Morant‘s signature sneakers, you’ll have to look somewhere other than Nike’s website, ’cause the NBA superstar’s kicks are nowhere to be found in the online store days after his 2nd gun incident. Read More

23-Year-Old Pilot Strives To Become The First Black Woman To Fly Around The World Solo

A 23-year-old woman named Leona Serao is striving to make history as the first Black woman pilot to fly across the globe solo. Read More

Judge Rejects Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend’s Attempt To Throw Out Nondisclosure Agreement

A Florida judge rejected Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman’s attempt to throw out a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) after she filed sexual harassment claims against the golfer, Read More

Mastermind Behind The ATL Car Boot Key Rebellion: ‘I Did $50K In Sales Last Week Alone’

Atlanta has a car boot problem, and unlikely entrepreneurs like “The Boot Girls” and Christian Verrette, the owner of ATL Boot Key, are seeing dollar signs. Read More

Detroit Traffic Controller Tears Up After Receiving $500 — Days Later, She’s Surprised With $50,000 Donation

A Detroit traffic cop was brought to tears when a TikToker, Zachery Dereniowski, gave her $500 as a random act of kindness while filming a video on Mother’s Day. Read More

Adidas Under Fire For Unveiling New ‘Pride 2023’ Women’s Swimsuit Line Modeled By A Man

Adidas recently launched its “Pride 2023” swimwear collection, which includes a $70 “Pride Swimsuit” for women. Read More

Rihanna Celebrates First Pregnancy With ‘Rub on Ya Titties’ Photo Series

RiRi dropped a collection of maternity photos taken last year, when she was pregnant with her and ASAP Rocky’s first child, RZA. Check out the pictures here. Read More

Disney Cancels Plans to Build New $1 Billion Florida Campus Amid Feud With DeSantis

Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are at odds with each other after Disney slammed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. Read More

Elderly Woman Trapped In Motorized Murphy Bed After Malfunction

An elderly Montreal woman lived through a technological nightmare after a Murphy bed began closing while she was lying down. Read More

13-Year-Old Makes History by Earning Computer Science and Cybersecurity Degrees

The Oklahoma teen has also earned 10 IBM certifications through, a Google IT certification, and four diplomas from Oklahoma City Community College. Read More

Five Creators Respond To Montana’s TikTok Ban With Free Speech Lawsuit

Five TikTokers are ready to go head to head with the state of Montana over a forthcoming ban of the video app. Read More

Minnesota Prosecutors Have Dropped The Sex Abuse Charges Against R. Kelly

Kelly will no longer face sex abuse charges in Minnesota, as prosecutors have decided to drop the case. Read More

Oakland Man Who Said N-Word During Road Rage Incident Outed For Being A Sexual Predator and Abuser

An Oakland man has been outed for being a sexual predator and abuser after a video surfaced of him dropping the N-word during a road rage incident that caused him to crash. Read More

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein To Receive $75M Settlement From Deutsche Bank

On Wednesday, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $75 million to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein following claims that the bank encouraged and profited from its client’s sex-trafficked victims. Read More

MLB Pitcher Accidentally Hits and Kills a Bird with His Throw [Video]

Arizona Diamondbacks’s Zac Gallen accidentally hit and killed a bird with a baseball. Read More

Whoopi Goldberg Doubts Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were Involved In A ‘Near Catastrophic Car Chase’ w/ Aggressive Paparazzi: ‘It Just Doesn’t Work In New York’

Looks like Whoopi Goldberg wants receipts before she believes that paparazzi were recently too aggressive with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Read More

Timbaland Working To Commercialize AI Software That Will Grant Producers Exclusive Rights To Use Voices Of Late Music Legends: ‘I’m Going To Lead The Way’

Illustrious producer Timbaland is creating his own wave through AI! Read More

Diddy Reportedly Asks Judge To Dismiss Former Nanny’s Wrongful Termination Lawsuit, Claims Woman Failed To ‘Perform Her Job Responsibilities’

Diddy isn’t going down without a fight. Read More

NYC is sinking under the weight of its buildings, geologists warn

The city that never sinks? Read More

77-Year-Old Woman Marries Herself: ‘This Is Something I’ve Always Wanted’

Life is both long and short, equal parts grueling and incredible, but it’s all made a hell of a lot more fun if you love yourself. Read More

Riders Covered in Blood After Bird Collides With Roller Coaster at Canada’s Wonderland

A roller coaster at Canada’s Wonderland collided with a bird during a routine trip and subsequently exploded all over the guests seated in the front row. Read More

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Wants Daughter To Embrace Her Black & Vietnamese Heritage [Video]

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is making sure her daughter learns to embrace both her Vietnamese and African-American heritage. Read More

Wendy Williams Pulls Out of Appearance Last Minute Amid Health Concerns

Wendy Williams has backed out of her upcoming speaking engagement due to ongoing health concerns. Read More

Jimmie Allen Apologizes to Wife Alexis for ‘Humiliating Her with My Affair’ Following Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Jimmie Allen has issued a public apology to his estranged wife after his former manager sued him for assault and sexual abuse. Read More

