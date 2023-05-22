The Bijou Star Files: Gilbert Arenas Advice To Ja Morant

CLOSE

GILBERT ARENAS TO JA MORANT SACRIFICE FUN FOR GREATNESS …Like Kobe And LeBron!!!

Gilbert Arenas says Ja Morant can move past his two gun incidents and salvage his legacy … telling TMZ Sports all the young NBA star has to do is follow Kobe Bryant and LeBron James‘ blueprint and focus on being great. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN ‘I CRY MYSELF TO SLEEP’ OVER MOMMY DUTIES

Kim Kardashian says she’s shed many tears over her challenges with parenting … saying she’s even cried herself to sleep over it. Read More

JIM BROWN DEAD AT 87

Jim Brown, arguably the greatest football player of all time, has died at the age of 87, TMZ Sports has confirmed. Read More

TRANSGENDER GIRL MISSES HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION… After School Allegedly Told Her To Dress Like A Boy

A transgender girl ended up missing her own high school graduation after the school told her to wear a suit like the guys getting their diplomas, and a judge refused to stop the school from forcing her to do so. Read More

ADIDAS SELLING OFF YEEZYS Yeah, We Were Slow Cutting Ties With Ye …BUT WE’RE GIVING $$$ TO ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE

Looks like Adidas is trying to make good after getting skewered for failing to part ways with Kanye West during his antisemitic tirade … because the company’s donating a chunk of its upcoming Yeezy profits to the Anti-Defamation League and other charities. Read More

ROBERT DE NIRO PARTIES AT CANNES WITH GIRLFRIEND …New Movie AND New Baby!

Robert De Niro‘s got a lot to celebrate these days — not only has he debuted his new flick at Cannes, but he’s a father once again … and the mother to baby #7 joined him in France for a bash at the prestigious film festival. Read More

JONATHAN MAJORS FLYING HIGH WITH NEW GF MEAGAN GOOD

Jonathan Majors is pretty clearly in a new relationship because he and Meagan Good were jetting off together … looking affectionate. Read More

JAY Z & BEYONCÉ $300 MILLION IN L.A. PROPERTIES …Holding On To Bel-Air Estate

It’s nice to have options … and that’s exactly why Jay-Z and Beyoncé are going to hold on to their $100 million Bel-Air mansion, despite just shelling out $200 million in a historic purchase. Read More

LAKERS VS. NUGGETS ADELE, DENZEL AND OTHER CELEBS WATCH HOME TEAM ANNIHILATION

Lots of Los Angelenos were disappointed Saturday night with the Lakers getting shellacked … including a score of celebs who watched … mostly on the hardwood of course! Read More

JORDAN NEELY’S KILLER SPEAKS OUT FOR FIRST TIME… Claims Chokehold Wasn’t Racially Motivated

24-year-old Daniel Penny, who’s been charged in the death of Jordan Neely, is speaking out for the first time since the fatal chokehold on a New York train … claiming what he did to Neely had nothing to do with the color of his skin. Read More

TIFFANY HADDISH CELEBS PACK FIRST ‘SHE READY’ GALA… Snoop, Paris Hilton, Jimmy Kimmel & More!!!

Tiffany Haddish pulled out all the stops, and drew a ton of celebrity attention, for her first-ever gala … creating an extremely fun night jam-packed with big names all under the same roof. Read More

BRYAN KOHBERGER ALLEGEDLY SNUCK INTO WOMAN’S HOME… Moved Items Around Months Before Stabbings

A spine-chilling new report says Bryan Kohberger broke into a woman’s home before the Idaho murders went down … acting as some sort of creepy crawler, moving her stuff around in an attempt to make her fear for her life. Read More

JAY-Z AND BEYONCE CELEBRATE $200 MILLION RECORD HOME PURCHASE …With Soufflé Dinner In London

One would think Jay-Z and Beyoncé would be living it up in their new $200 million Malibu estate — the most expensive home sale in California history — but nothing could be further from the truth. Read More

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE WE WANT PRIVACY FROM PAPARAZZI… Oh Really?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say all they want is their privacy, but they reportedly choseto have photogs snap their photos before the now infamous “chase” in NYC. Read More

JAY-Z DIDN’T STAB ME IN ’99, DESPITE CONVICTION!!! Victim Finally Speaks Out

Former music exec Lance ‘Un’ Rivera is clearing the air about his stabbing 24 years ago, saying Jay-Z absolutely did not do it … and he insists prosecutors got it wrong when they nailed the rapper for the crime. Read More

FETTY WAP ASKS JUDGE FOR 5-YEAR SENTENCE… In Drug Trafficking Case

Fetty Wap is begging the judge in his federal drug trafficking case to only sentence him to the mandatory minimum … but the feds want him to be locked up a lot longer. Read More

Omari Hardwick Values ‘Respect’ In His 11-Year Marriage: ‘Once That’s Gone It’s Really Hard To Get That Back’

Omari Hardwick prioritizes respect and communication in relationships. In fact, the actor tells PEOPLE both traits are major keys in his 11-year marriage to Jennifer “Jae” Pfautch. Read More

Chrissy Teigen Says Joining ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Would NOT Be A ‘Good Idea’

Chrissy Teigen is finally acknowledging whether she’d join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it looks like she is not here for the prospect! Read More

Colorado Woman, 31, Who Gave Birth To Baby With 13-Year-Old Boy Is Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail

A 31-year-old Colorado woman who confessed to sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy has been sentenced to 90 days in jail. Read More

Boy Says He Refuses To Attend Summer Camp Because He’s Been Getting Bullied: ‘That Camp Makes Me Aggressive’

A boy opening up to his mother on why he no longer wants to attend his summer camp is making its rounds on TikTok. The viral clip hears him make the revelation that he’s been getting bullied at the camp, so much that he says the place has made him turn aggressive himself. Read More

Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Planned To Expose Bill Gates’ Alleged Affair

A report revealed that Jeffrey Epstein apparently planned to expose an alleged affair between Bill Gates and a Russian bridge player after he allegedly declined to join one of Epstein’s philanthropic efforts. Read More

Golden Retriever Reportedly Raking In $1M A Year As Doggy Influencer

Clearly, some of us are in the wrong line of work, because a golden retriever is reportedly earning over $1 million a year by being a pet influencer, and if you didn’t want to be the center of attention on social media, involve your loveable pets as long as they enjoy being a part of it. Read More

Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Cost British Government A Whopping $200M!

Talk about a hefty bill. When the late Queen ElizabethII passed away, it reportedly cost the British government the equivalent of $200 million! Read More

Spirit Airlines Prevents Family From Boarding Flight To Puerto Rico Because Their Toddler Didn’t Have A Passport

A family who traveled from Los Angeles to Puerto Rico says Spirit Airlines prevented them from boarding because their toddler didn’t have a passport. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and the flight is classified as domestic. Read More

Popeyes Shuts Down A Store After Teen Employees Were Asked To Skip School

Popeyes has shut down a store in California after its teenage employees filed complaints accusing the company breaking labor laws by asking them to work late shifts and long hours. Read More

Florida Man Arrested After Calling Housekeeper To Help Clean Up Crime Scene

A Florida man was arrested after he hired a housekeeper to clean up the murder scene of his 82-year-old grandmother. Read More

Onlyfans Model Claims She Ruined Her Mother’s Marriage After Revealing Stepfather Is Her Top Subscriber

An OnlyFans model from Australia says she might’ve ruined her mother’s marriage after revealing that her stepfather became one of her subscribers. Read More

Woman Left Humiliated By Airline After Being Told To Weigh Herself On Baggage Scales

A woman took to social media to share the moment that a fellow passenger was weighed in front of others on the airport’s baggage scale. Read More

Court Orders Doctor To Financially Support Patient’s Baby After Botched Vasectomy

a Colombian doctor was court-ordered to financially support a patient’s baby after the patient ended up conceiving the child despite having a vasectomy. Read More

USDA To Consider Removing Chocolate Milk From Schools

The United States Department of Agriculture says they are considering removing chocolate milk from elementary and middle school cafeteria menus as an initiative to reduce sugar intake. Read More

Ice Cube Threatens Lawsuit Against Anyone Who Uses AI to Recreate His Voice

The West Coast rap legend doesn’t seem to be a fan of artificial intelligence. Read More

Nick Cannon on Which One of His Children He Spends the Most Time

The father of 12 revealed which child gets the most of his time. Read More

Lil’ Kim Reflects on Diana Ross Touching Her Breast at 1999 MTV VMAs

Lil’ Kim described the interaction between her and Diana Ross at the 1999 MTV VMAs as a career highlight. Read More

DaniLeigh Recalls Working on Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour: ‘It Was an Honor and Such a Blessing’

DaniLeigh has revealed she had a hand in the choreography for some of the dance routines on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour. Read More

Newark Man Faces Assault Charges After Crashing His Car and Yelling Profanity To Another Driver During A Road Rage Incident [Video]

A Newark man was arrested after being involved in a road rage incident that caused him to crash his vehicle. Read More

