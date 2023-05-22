The cast dives into Rickey Smiley’s DMs (direct messages) to answer a listener’s question about an inappropriate “romance” in the workplace.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
After seeming to fall for her engaged supervisor, she is stuck at a crossroad. Unsure if the feeling is mutual, she writes in asking for input on whether to pursue her feelings or let it go completely. The cast unanimously advices her on next steps but, of course, had to sprinkle in some comedy!
Click to hear full audio!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
RELATED:
Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes Allegedly Having Affair With Co-host, Twitter Reacts
Top Causes Of Arguments In The Workplace [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
LeBron & Savannah James Call Out Fake Reports Bronny Hopped In Larsa Pippen’s DMs: ‘Y’all F*cked With The Wrong One Now!’
Rickey Smiley’s DM: I’m Growing Feelings For My Engaged Supervisor was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Janelle Monáe Lifts Shirt To Flash An Entire Crowd During NSFW Performance, Twitter Misbehaves
-
Anita Baker 2 Hrs Late and Babyface Asked Not To Perform
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
Missing EMS Worker Found Alive, Says Someone Tried to Kill Her [Video]
-
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
-
Janelle Monáe Frees The Nipple In Soaking Wet See Through Shirt To Promo New Track, Twitter Erupts
-
Kevin Hart Is Speechless After Sending His Daughter Off To Prom: ‘I Have No Words’
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!