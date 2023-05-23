Contests

Win Tickets to See Jagged Edge in Cleveland!

Published on May 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE
Jagged Edge promo

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Jagged Edge is coming to Cleveland’s House of Blues… and WZAK wants to send someone for free!

That’s right! We’ve got your chance to win tickets to see Jagged Edge in Cleveland on June 10!

For your chance to win tickets to see Jagged Edge in Cleveland simply tell us what music you want to hear played on WZAK!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE JAGGED EDGE IN CLEVELAND!

RELATED TAGS

Jagged Edge

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close