The Bijou Star Files: Bruno Mars Vs. Beyonce’

Do You Agree? Nick Cannon Says He Would Rather Go To A Bruno Mars Concert Rather Than Beyonce’s
Nick Cannon has the internet in a frenzy again, but this time it’s because he argued that Bruno Mars has more hit records than Beyonce after saying he would rather go to a Bruno concert instead of going to see the Queen. Read More
Lashawn Thompson Died Of ‘Extreme Neglect,’ Had No Medications In His System At Time Of Bed Bug Death
Lashawn Thompson did not have any kind of medications in his system and died of neglect after his horrific bed bug bite death while in Georgia’s Fulton County Jail, an independent autopsy report found. Read More
A’S BROADCASTER GLEN KUIPERFIRED AFTER SAYING N-WORD ON-
Glen Kuiper has been fired from his role as Oakland A’s broadcaster … after he used the n-word while on-air earlier this month. Read More
JAMIE Foxx still IN REHAB FACILITYAs Friends & Family Visit
Jamie Foxx is still on the mend … getting round-the-clock treatment at a facility in Chicago while his family continues to stay by his side. Read More
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCECAUSES PANIC, HURTS STOCK MARKET …Fake Pentagon Explosion Pic
An AI-generated image of a fake explosion outside the Pentagon stoked panic and sent stocks tumbling as the hoax spread on social media. Read More
Queen Naija & Clarence White Shut Down Cheating Speculation Sparked By Chris Sails
Social media personality Chris Sails hit the internet with some recent allegations about Clarence White supposedly cheating on Queen Naija. As a result, Chris — who shares a son with Queen, his ex-wife — has firmly landed himself in the hot seat! Read More
Janelle Monáe Lifts Shirt To Flash An Entire Crowd During NSFW Performance, Twitter Misbehaves
Anita Baker 2 Hrs Late and Babyface Asked Not To Perform
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
Missing EMS Worker Found Alive, Says Someone Tried to Kill Her [Video]
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
Janelle Monáe Frees The Nipple In Soaking Wet See Through Shirt To Promo New Track, Twitter Erupts
Kevin Hart Is Speechless After Sending His Daughter Off To Prom: ‘I Have No Words’
