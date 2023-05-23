The Bijou Star Files: Bruno Mars Vs. Beyonce’

CLOSE

Do You Agree? Nick Cannon Says He Would Rather Go To A Bruno Mars Concert Rather Than Beyonce’s

Nick Cannon has the internet in a frenzy again, but this time it’s because he argued that Bruno Mars has more hit records than Beyonce after saying he would rather go to a Bruno concert instead of going to see the Queen. Read More

Lashawn Thompson Died Of ‘Extreme Neglect,’ Had No Medications In His System At Time Of Bed Bug Death

Lashawn Thompson did not have any kind of medications in his system and died of neglect after his horrific bed bug bite death while in Georgia’s Fulton County Jail, an independent autopsy report found. Read More

A’S BROADCASTER GLEN KUIPER FIRED AFTER SAYING N-WORD ON-

Glen Kuiper has been fired from his role as Oakland A’s broadcaster … after he used the n-word while on-air earlier this month. Read More

JAMIE Foxx still IN REHAB FACILITY As Friends & Family Visit

Jamie Foxx is still on the mend … getting round-the-clock treatment at a facility in Chicago while his family continues to stay by his side. Read More

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CAUSES PANIC, HURTS STOCK MARKET … Fake Pentagon Explosion Pic

An AI-generated image of a fake explosion outside the Pentagon stoked panic and sent stocks tumbling as the hoax spread on social media. Read More

Queen Naija & Clarence White Shut Down Cheating Speculation Sparked By Chris Sails

Social media personality Chris Sails hit the internet with some recent allegations about Clarence White supposedly cheating on Queen Naija. As a result, Chris — who shares a son with Queen, his ex-wife — has firmly landed himself in the hot seat! Read More

