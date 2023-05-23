Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Velvet At The 2023 Cannes Film Festival

CLOSE

Lori Harvey stepped out for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and looked angelic in a green Dundas look.

The LH x SKN creator gave us style goals while she strutted her stuff in a fabulous look from the designer. Styled by the beauty’s longtime stylist Elly, the sexy, backless ensemble included a deep neckline with detailing that resembled crushed velvet.

Harvey paired the designer ensemble with minimal jewelry, only rocking stud earrings in her ears and a long necklace around her neck. As for her hair, she wore her cheek length hair in a finger wave style th a soft beat for her fashionable night out.

The beauty was photographed on the red carpet ahead of the event where she served face and body and showed off the look from all angles. Check it out below.

The model’s stylist also shared the look on Instagram, uploading a recap photo dump that showed off Harvey from all angles. “Comfortable, timeless, and sophisticated,” he captioned the look.

“Glamour, Class , sex appeal , and velvet …” he captioned the photo set.

“The princess has arrived in Cannes , for the premiere of Asteroid City

@loriharvey wearing the king of sultry , @peter_dundas look number 20 from his fall ‘23 ready to wear collection styled by me.

Diamonds by @messikajewelry

Tailoring by @matthewreisman

#StyledByEllyKaramoh”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csmgb4dvJr0/?hl=en

“Everything!!” wrote one of Lori’s followers underneath the post while another wrote, “Yeeesssss Lori, you did that Hun-ti!” And indeed she did!

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Did she nail it?

