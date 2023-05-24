The Bijou Star Files: The Tea On The White House Crasher

CLOSE

19-Year-Old Arrested For Crashing Into Barriers Near White House, Nazi Flag Seized From Truck

A Missouri native named Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, is in custody after he "intentionally crashed" into a barricade near the White House.

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ WINNER JUST SAM I’M SINGING IN NYC SUBWAYS AGAIN …Embarrassed, But I Need $$$

Former "American Idol" winner Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz is living a bad case of deja vu … she says she's singing in New York City subways for money.

ODELL BECKHAM JR.PROSECUTORS DECLINE TO CHARGE NFL STAR… Surveillance, Witness Contradicts Women’s Story

Odell Beckham Jr. is off the hook in his assault case … prosecutors said this week they will NOT hit him with criminal charges after concluding their investigation into the allegations against the NFL star.

KANYE WEST GAP SUES FOR $2 MIL… You Created Huge Mess!!!

Kanye West and Gap are still beefing in the wake of their failed partnership … and now things are getting nasty in the form of a $2 million lawsuit.

RON DESANTIS DECLARING PRESIDENTIAL BID On Twitter with Elon

Ron DeSantis is making his presidential run official with the help of Elon Musk, jumping on the bird app with its owner to make the big announcement — something the tech mogul is, no doubt, seeing as a MAJOR win.

South Carolina Teen Called Hero After Stopping Mom From Allegedly Drowning Sister

A South Carolina teen is being called a hero for saving her sibling from being drowned by their own mother after successfully murdering another of her young daughters.

All Grown Up! Ming Lee Simmons, Sasha Obama, And More Celebrity Kids Celebrating Prom Season & Graduations

Prom and graduation season are upon us, and the one thing that we're noticing is that celebrity children are all grown up! Scroll down for a recap of the celebrity kids who graduated college, popped out for prom, and more!

