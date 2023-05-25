Ron DeSantis Bid for President With Technical Difficulties

CLOSE

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in the midst of an ongoing battle with Disney and a Florida travel warning issued by the NAACP, announced he’s running for president in 2024 during a Twitter Spaces event plagued with technical difficulties. Many users reported being unable to log onto the event, and those who did had to struggle with audio that was interrupted, garbled, or dropped out entirely.

“I am running for president of the United States to lead our great American comeback,” “But we know our country’s going in the wrong direction. We see it with our own eyes. And we feel it in our bones.” -Ron DeSantis

Governor Ron DeSantis announcing he is throwing his hat in the Republican presidential primary, sets up a clash with the current GOP frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

Take a listen to what the political experts have to say in the video below.