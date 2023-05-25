The Bijou Star Files: Deitrick Haddon’s Viral Birthday Twerk

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 25, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Gospel Artist Deitrick Haddon Defends Wife Amid Backlash Over ‘Birthday Twerk’

Gospel music artist Deitrick Haddon is giving his followers a lesson on agreeing to disagree. Read More

TINA TURNER REGRETTED NOT TAKING CARE OF KIDNEYS …Two Months Before Death

Tina Turner regretted not taking better care of her kidneys … admitting two months before her death that her approach put her in “great danger.” Read More

JONATHAN MAJORS & MEAGAN GOOD HIT RED LOBSTER Dinner Date W Her Fam!!!

Jonathan Majors and his new boo Meagan Good kept things lowkey on their latest date … quietly slippin’ in and out of Red Lobster with some of her family for some grub. Read More

JA MORANTCRYPTIC POST AMID GUN VID BACKLASH… ‘Bye’

Ja Morant has fans concerned over a cryptic note shared to his social media account on Wednesday … after the Memphis Grizzlies star showed love for his family before simply saying, “bye.” Read More

JA MORANT COPS DO WELFARE CHECK AFTER CONCERNING POSTS… Claims He’s Taking Social Media Break

Police tell TMZ Sports officers did a welfare check on Ja Morant following his cryptic social media posts on Wednesday … and, thankfully, they discovered he is not in any danger. Read More

OFFSET NOT RELATED TO QUAVO, TAKEOFF

For years, fans believed all 3 members of the Migos rap group were related, but Offset is laying out the truth … saying he’s not related to Quavo and Takeoff at all. Read More

FETTY WAP SENTENCED TO 6 YEARS IN PRISON For Drug Trafficking

Fetty Wap is going away for 6 years — the judge just sentenced him in his federal drug trafficking case. Read More

O’HARE AIRPORT INSANITY BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN BAGGAGE CLAIM …Caught On Camera

About a dozen travelers got into an all-out brawl at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport with lots of fists flying, hair pulling and rolling around on the floor. Read More

ALEX MURDAUGH New 22-Count Indictment …ALLEGEDLY STOLE $3.4 MIL FROM DEAD HOUSEKEEPER

Murder’s just the tip of the iceberg with Alex Murdaugh … the feds say he plotted with bank CEOs and other attorneys to plunder millions from clients, and the estate of the housekeeper who died mysteriously in his home. Read More

CARDI B Kulture’s Eating Good …CHECK OUT HER LUNCHES!!!

As if having two superstar parents wasn’t enough to make Cardi B‘s kiddo the envy of her class, check out the lunches she’s packing for school … sure to make her classmates — and Cardi’s fans — super jealous. Read More

POET AMANDA GORMANBIDEN INAUGURATION POEM BANNED FROM FL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL… Parent Claims Filled With Hate, Written By Oprah

A school in Florida has put the kibosh on its younger students reading Amanda Gorman’s powerful poem — the one she read at President Joe Biden‘s inauguration — after one parent claimed it was riddled with hate … also claiming it was penned by Oprah. Read More

Da’Naia Jackson Says Derrick Jaxn Slept With ‘Nearly 100 Women’ Since They Met At 19 (Exclusive)

When Da’Naia Jackson and Derrick Jaxn first met on the campus of Tuskegee University, it had been three weeks since she suffered a traumatic violation. Someone familiar to the then 19-year-old had sexually assaulted her. Rather than heal, Da’Naia says she slid into a romance with the now “relationship coach.” Read More

Halle Bailey: ‘I Cried Seeing Young Black Girls’ Reactions To ‘The Little Mermaid’

Halle Bailey says she was brought to tears upon seeing young Black girls’ reactions to her role as Ariel in the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” Read More

Tory Lanez’ ‘High Level Of Callousness’ In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Warrants Longer Prison Sentence, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors in the Tory Lanez shooting trial have reportedly filed a new motion advocating for the rapper to receive a longer prison sentence. Read More

Samuel L. Jackson Reveals He Doesn’t Remember How He Got Engaged To His Wife Because He ‘Was On Drugs’ At The Time

Samuel L. Jackson was previously on The Jennifer Hudson Show and revealed how he doesn’t remember getting engaged to his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson because he was “on drugs” at the time. Read More

Former University Of Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Denied Bond After Being Charged With Capital Murder

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was denied bond on Wednesday as he faces a capital murder charge stemming from a fatal January shooting near the campus. Read More

Ice Cube Says He’s ‘Glad’ Chris Tucker Didn’t Choose To Be A Part Of Next Friday Because Mike Epps ‘Is Funnier’

We all love the classic movie Friday and Chris Tucker’s role as Smokey but in a recent interview Ice Cube is giving the reason why Tucker turned down $12 million to be a part of the sequel. Read More

Kentucky Man Allegedly Shot Roommate In The Buttocks For Eating His Last Hot Pocket

A 64-year-old Louisville, Kentucky man has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly shooting his roommate in the buttocks for eating his last Hot Pocket in their freezer. Read More

LeBron James Joins The Fight To Free The “Taco Tuesday” Trademark [Video]

Taco Bell and LeBron James have teamed up to free “Taco Tuesday” from its trademark status. Read More

Timbaland Insists ‘We All Know’ R. Kelly Remains the ‘King of R&B’

Kelly will serve 20 years behind bars on child sex crimes concurrently with a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking. Read More

Surgeon General Says Social Media Is a ‘Profound Risk’ to Youth, Recommends Parents Limit Usage

In a 19-page advisory, United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy cautioned that social media can pose a “profound risk” to today’s youth. Read More

‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member Brittish Williams Pleads Guilty to 15 Felonies, Including Bank Fraud

‘Basketball Wives’ cast member Brittish Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to 15 felonies, including fraud schemes related to the pandemic. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am