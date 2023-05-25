Timbaland Say’s R. Kelly Is Still The ‘King of R&B’…Do You Agree?

CLOSE

The ongoing debate over who is the King of R&B continues.

The Pied Piper of R&B, R. Kelly, might be serving the rest of his natural life in prison because of the woman that were ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ and his music has been in some what lock down as well with the #MuteRKelly campaign, however super producer Timbaland is saying in spite of all of that ‘we all know’ that R. Kelly is still the King of R&B.

Do agree that R. Kelly is still the King of R&B?

Recently during an interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, 51 year old producer Timbaland had this to say about R. Kelly.

“R. Kelly’s the king of R&B. We all know that, man,” “…. I’m like, so we just gonna ignore his music that he gave us, that we all jam to? No, we can’t do that. His art is his art, I ain’t gonna bash the man’s art.” “Don’t mix music up with personal. Music is a feeling, it stands alone. Music is something that don’t have no race, it brings people together. It don’t have no drama with it. It is a place of enjoyment; a feeling, so don’t bring drama into music. Leave that outside.”

