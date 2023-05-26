The Little Mermaid Starring Halle Bailey Premieres In Theaters Everywhere Today [TRAILER]

The 2023 version of The Little Mermaid will officially premiere in theaters everywhere today, May 26th.

This rendition, featuring Disney’s first black princess in a live-action film, has Halle Bailey playing Ariel. Bailey opened up to Ebony Magazine about the importance of keeping her locs for the role. She explains the sentimental value of her hair and commends the director, Rob Marshall, for encouraging the decision.

“I’ve had my locs since I was five so they’re a huge part of who I am. We need to be able to see ourselves, and see our hair on big screens like this so we know it’s beautiful and more than acceptable,” she explains.

The Disney classic is a tale of a graceful mermaid with a fervor for adventure. Despite critics who argue that Ariel must be white, mermaids are fictional creatures with no actual relation to race.

Take your little ones (or your inner child) to catch the film in a theater near you!

