Shocking Video Shows B2K’s Raz B Breaking Window & Climbing Onto Hospital Roof

Fans are deeply concerned about the well-being of B2K member Raz B after a shocking video shows the singer trying to escape from a Missouri medical facility.
TMZ Hip Hop got their hands on video footage of Raz B breaking a window at a Kansas City hospital and climbing on the building’s roof because he didn’t feel safe.
Per TMZ Hip Hop:
The scary incident went down Thursday in Kansas City, the morning after the B2K singer posted a video on Instagram where he repeatedly said he didn’t feel safe.
Raz B’s Family Has Issued A Statement
