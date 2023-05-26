Check Out Our 2023 Memorial Day Weekend Drinks Roundup

CLOSE

This weekend, Memorial Day will be a time of reflection, gathering, and relaxation for several families and their friends over the holiday period. In order to supply some assistance to the celebrations sure to take place, we’ve got a collection of cocktails, wines, and more gathered below that are perfect for Memorial Day and beyond.

Cocktails Of All Kinds

CUERVO SALTY PERRO ROJA

1 cup Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata

2 cups freshly squeezed red grapefruit juice

2 cups tonic water, chilled

Kosher salt

Angostura bitters

PREPARATION:

Rim glass with Kosher salt and set aside. Mix together Jose Cuervo® Tradicional® Plata, freshly squeezed red grapefruit juice, and Angostura bitters in a large bowl. Pour into highball glass and top with tonic water. Recipe serves 6.

Beefeater Fizzy Flowers

2 parts Beefeater London Dry Gin

2 parts Strawberry Lemonade

3 parts Elderflower Tonic

Method: Build ingredients in wine glass and garnish with dried flower ice cubes. Go outside, sip your Beefeater cocktail, and indulge in the scents and sounds of Spring!

ARDBEG DAIQUIRI

2 oz Ardbeg Ten Years Old

3/4 oz lime juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

Method

Add all liquid ingredients to a shaker tin, with ice. shake cocktail and fine strain into a coupe glass, garnish and serve.

Rose & Raspberry Fizz

1.5 oz. Glendalough Wild Rose Irish Gin

0.5 oz. Aperol

0.5 oz. Raspberry Syrup

0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1.5 oz. Soda Water

Raspberry & Mint Leaves, garnish

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin (except soda) with ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass filled with ice. Add the soda and garnish with a raspberry and a freshly torn and slapped sprig of mint.

Jameson Orange Mule

1 2/3 Parts Jameson Orange

5 Parts Ginger Beer

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

How to mix:

Grab a mule mug. Combine ingredients over ice and garnish with an orange wedge.

Coastal Passion

1.5 oz Half Shell Vodka

1.5 oz passion fruit puree

0.5 oz ginger simple syrup

0.5 oz pineapple juice

0.25 oz lime

Ginger simple syrup:

Combine 1 part sugar to 1 part water in a saucepan, stir till dissolved.

Peel and slice ginger and add to mixture.

Bring to a light boil for 20 minutes.

Strain out ginger.

Transfer syrup to a container and let cool before refrigerating.

Recipe:

In a collins glass, add ice.

In a shaker tin, add Half Shell Vodka, passion fruit puree, ginger syrup, pineapple juice, and lime.

Add ice and shake and strain over glass. Garnish with pineapple wedge and a lime wedge.

Absolut Wild Berri Lemonade

1 1/2 Parts Absolut Wild Berri

5 Parts Lemonade

2 Pieces Lemon

2 Parts Raspberry

1 Wheel Lemon

How to mix:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add Absolut Wild Berri and lemonade. Top up with lemon, raspberry and lemon.

Ghost Tequila’s Spicy Strawberry Lemonade

2 oz Ghost Tequila

1 oz Triple Sec

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Agave Syrup

.75 oz Strawberry Purée

Fresh Strawberries and mint to garnish

Method: Measure and pour all ingredients into cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake vigorously. Add fresh strawberries and ice to glass. Strain into glass and garnish with fresh mint.

Bee’s Knees

2 oz. Glendalough Wild Botanical Irish Gin

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Honey Syrup

Lemon peel, garnish

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail coupe and garnish with a lemon twist.

Malibu Smoke Signals

1 part Malibu Peach

1 part Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

3/4 part lime juice

1 1/4 parts pineapple juice

1/2 part agave

Garnish: Charred pineapple slice & sprinkle of salt

How to mix:

Combine all ingredients except garnishes in a shaker with ice. Shake, then strain into your glass. Optional but delish: Garnish with charred pineapple slice and sprinkle with salt to taste.

CÎROC HONEY MELON FIZZ

1.75 oz CÎROC Honey Melon

2 oz Lemonade

1 oz Club Soda

Splash Cranberry Juice

Directions:

Add CÎROC Honey Melon, Lemonade, Club Soda and a splash of Cranberry Juice in a highball glass filled with ice. Stir and garnish with fresh Mint and a lemon wheel.

Kahlúa Summer Sour

2 Parts Kahlúa

1 Part Lemon Juice

2/3 Part Simple Syrup

1 Wedge Lemon (char it on the grill for delicious smoky flavor!)

(Optional) 1 Part Egg White

How to mix:

Pour Kahlúa, lemon juice, simple syrup (optional egg white) into a shaker. Shake together for at least 10 seconds. Add ice to the mix and shake again. Strain into an old fashioned glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Cocktail Playlist Vibes

Empress Lavender Haze x “Lavender Haze” By Taylor Swift

2 oz Empress 1908 Gin

1 oz Lavender Honey Syrup

2 oz Lemonade Lavender Sprig

Method: Fill a stemless wine glass with crushed ice. Shake lemonade and syrup on ice and strain into the glass. Layer Empress 1908 Gin on top and add more crushed ice. Garnish with a lavender sprig.

Cherry Filthy Flecharita x “Calm Down” By Rema & Selena Gomez

1 1/2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz Filthy Black Cherry Syrup

1 oz sparkling water

Garnish with 3 Filthy cherries

Method: Fill a shaker with ice and combine tequila, fresh lime juice and black cherry syrup. Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass. Top off with sparkling water and garnish with Filthy Black Cherry.

Rosa Sangria x “TQG” By Karol G & Shakira

2 oz. Rosa Regale Red

2 oz. Raspberry Vodka

Fresh muddled strawberries, raspberries and pineapple

Directions: Mix together equal part chilled Rosa Regale and raspberry vodka along with fresh muddled strawberries, raspberries and pineapple. Serve over ice.

Two by Two x “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” By PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

Recipe created By Wyn Vida, Beverage Director of Toshokan and The Cathedral

Ingredients:

2 oz Dulce Vida Grapefruit Infused Tequila

1 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Rosemary Infused Simple Syrup

.5oz Grapefruit Juice

Garnishes: Rosemary Sprig

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass with ice. Garnish and enjoy.

Apple Smash x “Players” By Coi Leray

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple

.75 oz lemon juice

Splash of fresh pineapple juice

2-3 oz club soda

Mint sprig for garnish

Directions: In a shaker, mix Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple, lemon juice and a splash of fresh pineapple juice. Pour over ice and top with club soda. Garnish with a mint spring and enjoy!

Ready To Drink/Canned For Convenience

Simply Mixology

Simply is known for its great fruit juices, lemonades, and refreshing punches. Now with Simply Mixology, the brand offers three flavors that you can either jazz up with your favorite spirit of choice or mix up a classy mocktail. Learn more here.

Altos RTS (Ready-To-Serve) Margarita

Just pour into your favorite glass, garnish, and go! Learn more here.

Simply Cutrer

Simply Cutrer is the brand’s first canned wine. A classically elegant chardonnay, Simply Cutrer’s canned design makes it easy to enjoy the brand’s classic wine style anytime, anywhere. Learn more here.

Fishers Spiked Tea x “Snooze”

By SZA

Fishers Island Spiked Tea is the Fishers Island Lemonade twist on a classic, delivering a perfectly balanced half-and-half blend of the original vodka and barrel-aged whiskey spiked lemonade recipe with fresh black tea. Learn more here. (I recently tried Fishers and it’s awesome — D.L.)

Batch & Bottle X Milagro Tequila RTD Margarita

One of the best pre-mixed cocktails in a bottle out there. Don’t forget the grapefruit salt! Learn more here.

Spindrift Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

This is an essential grown-up sip for the warm months. Learn more here.

Sierra Nevada Summer Beers Lineup

Sierra Nevada makes some of the most crushable IPAs for the warm months. They’re rolling out the new Crisp Little Thing and Tropical Little Thing brews among their other stellar offerings. Put these cans on ice and prepare to be wowed. Learn more here.

Dulce Vida RTD Tetra Pak Cartons

Dulce Vida takes some of the work off your hands with these ready-to-drink offerings. Learn more here.

Fresh Victor

Whether you’re making a cocktail or mocktail, Fresh Victor takes care of most of the work for you. Learn more here.

Vizzy Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer

This adult beverage will take you back to the days of chasing down the ice cream truck. Learn more here.

Austin Cocktails

Full disclosure. I just had a can while I was putting together this guide. One of my fave canned cocktail brands. — D.L. Learn more here.

Wine Me Up

Castello Del Poggio

Learn more here.

19 Crimes

Learn more here

Duck Pond Cellars

Learn more here.

Rumor Rosé

Learn more here.

Lifevine

Learn more here.

As always, sip safely and surely. Happy Memorial Day!

—

Photo:

Check Out Our 2023 Memorial Day Weekend Drinks Roundup was originally published on cassiuslife.com