The Bijou Star Files: Driver, Passenger Shootout On The Bus

INSANE BUS SHOOTOUT DRIVER, PASSENGER EXCHANGE GUNFIRE …Caught On Video

A North Carolina bus driver got into a shootout with a passenger while traveling along a designated route … and the violent encounter was caught on video. Read More

RALPH YARL SHOWS UP TO BRAIN INJURY FUNDRAISER… Signs Of Progress After Last Month’s Shooting

Ralph Yarl, the Black teen who was shot in the head after walking up to the wrong house last month, was at a charity event for a good cause … helping others who have ended up in situations similar to his in one of his first outings since the near-death experience. Read More

JENNIFER GARNER DISNEY BOUND WITH HER DAUGHTER …Jennifer Lopez’s Kid, Too!!!

Looks like Jennifer Garner is mixin’ pretty well with her ex Ben Affleck and his new boo Jennifer Lopez — because she took to the happiest place on Earth over the weekend with not only her daughter, but J-Lo’s kid, too. Read More

‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’ MAKEUP ARTIST CALLS BS ON LGBTQ CRITICISM …A Good Makeup Artist Is A Good Makeup Artist

The makeup artist who gave Ursula her look in “The Little Mermaid” says the blowback he’s gotten from members of the LGBTQ community is ridiculous … that only someone from that community should have been tapped for the job. Read More

BLUE IVY I GOT THE MOVES!!! Performs W/ Bey In Paris

Beyoncé is one proud mama. She just posted some pics and video from Blue Ivy‘s performance, saying … “My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.” Read More

JENNIFER HUDSON’S BAG DESIGNER SONIQUE DEFENDS HER AFTER THRIFT BAG FIND

Jennifer Hudson‘s definitely ruffled some feathers with the revelation a luxury bag gifted to her, by a rising Black designer, is now in a thrift store — but even the designer insists haters should lay off the singer. Read More

PRES. BIDEN ON DEBT DEADLINE WE HAVE A DEAL!!! Now, It’s Congress’s Turn

President Biden says a deal has been reached with the GOP on a bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling — but Congress still has to sign off on it … and pretty soon, too. Read More

LEBRON JAMES ATTENDS NEPHEW’S HS GRADUATION …Amid Retirement Mulling

LeBron James has tons of free time now that he’s out of the playoffs, including family time — which he soaked up this weekend with yet another graduation drop-in. Read More

BARBIE CLASSISM DEBATE UNFOLDS ON TWITTER Was It a ‘Rich Kid’ Toy???

A former toy owner has claimed Barbie was never for the broke and downtrodden but, rather, for the rich/privileged — however, as the Queen once said … recollections may vary. Read More

HALLE BAILEY Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ SWIMMING TO A BIG BOX OFFICE HAUL!!!

Halle Bailey‘s ‘Little Mermaid’ got tons of backlash when it was first announced, but now that it’s out — it seems folks are more curious than angry … ’cause they’re flocking to see it. Read More

BILL COSBY SHOULD CLIFF HUXTABLE BE A TOP TEN TV DAD? Hot Debate On Twitter

Bill Cosby‘s Cliff Huxtable character is sparking a furious online debate over whether he should be named one of the top 10 TV dads — this after all of his legal woes involving sexual assault. Read More

George Floyd’s Sister LaTonya Says She Forgives Derek Chauvin For His Role In Her Brother’s Passing (Video)

George Floyd’s sister, LaTonya Floyd, is sharing her thoughts about her brother’s convicted killer Derek Chauvin. Read More

Man Opens Airplane Door MID-AIR As Flight Prepares To Land In South Korea

A shocking video shows an opened plane door and terrified passengers gripping their seats as an Asiana Air airplane prepared to land in South Korea. Read More

Raz B Filmed Standing On Hospital Rooftop After Posting Video About Feeling Unsafe, Police Intervene

Police reportedly confirmed that B2K singer Raz B smashed a hospital window and accessed its rooftop, as a circulating video shows. Read More

Tyrese Says He Realizes Relationship With Ex-Wife Was ‘Never Love; It Was Just A Transaction’

Singer and actor Tyrese is getting transparent about his previous marriage and relationship with ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson. Read More

Travis Scott Says Architecture Is His ‘True Passion’ And He Hopes To Study It At Harvard

Travis Scott is dishing on his future educational prospects and other creative avenues that interest him! Read More

President Biden Calls For ‘Meaningful’ Police Reform On Third Anniversary Of George Floyd’s Death

President Joe Biden issued a touching statement on the third anniversary of George Floyd’s death Thursday and called on Congress to pass “meaningful” police reform in doing so. Read More

Family Of Brianna Grier Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Georgia Sheriff’s Office After She Fatally Fell From Patrol Car

Brianna Grier‘s family is seeking $100 million from Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in a recently filed civil rights lawsuit. Last summer, Brianna–a Georgia mother–died after falling out of a police car. Read More

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West’s ‘Shenanigans’ Will Be ‘Far More Damaging’ To Their Kids Than Her Tape

Kim Kardashian is getting candid regarding her feelings about her ex-husband Kanye West’s recent publicity compared to her 2007 NSFW tape. Read More

Ugandan President Signs Anti-LGBTQ Bill Into Law, Includes Death Penalty In Some Cases

In a step backwards for human rights, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has implemented one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ bills in the world into law, with some cases being punishable by the death penalty. Read More

15-Year-Old Shot & Killed By Former Police Officer Who Caught The Teen In His Daughters Bedroom

Investigators are looking into the death of a 15-year-old black teen who was shot and killed by a former police officer who was upset the teen was dating his daughter. Read More

Newest Variant Of COVID-19 In China Could Potentially Hit 65 Million Cases A Week By July 1

It’s being reported that there’s been another variant produced of COVID-19 in China, and that the country could potentially face 65 million cases a week by July 1, 2023. Read More

Prayers: Search And Rescue Efforts Ongoing After Apartment Building Partially Collapses In Davenport, Iowa

A search and rescue is currently ongoing following a building collapse Sunday evening in Davenport, Iowa. Read More

Texas High School Postpones Graduation After Only 5 Seniors Meet Requirements

The commencement ceremony was called off after just five of 33 prospective grads met the eligibility requirements. Read More

Flo Rida Reportedly Agrees to Child Support Payment Package of Around $500,000

According to the agreement, Flo will pay $14,000 a month in support, $2,212 a month in health insurance, set up a $300,000 escrow account, and more. Read More

Diddy Goes Viral for Looking Stressed During Shopping Spree With Yung Miami

The pair posted videos of the shopping spree and Diddy didn’t look excited about Yung Miami’s spending habits.Read More

Two Lululemon Employees Claim They Were Terminated After Reporting A Store Robbery: “We’re Not Supposed To Call The Police” [Video]

After reporting potential robbers to the police, two Georgia Lululemon employees are now sharing their experiences of being terminated from their positions. Read More

North Korean Family, Including Two-Year-Old Toddler, Sentenced To Life In Prison For Having Bible

A North Korean toddler and the child’s parents were sentenced to life in prison after officials located a Bible in the family’s possession. Read More

Two High School Students Charged With Felony After Fart Prank Goes Bad

Two Caney Creek High School students may have just ruined their life before it even started after pulling a prank. Read More

The NBA Finals are set: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat, champions of the Eastern Conference even after getting in as only the No. 8 seed, will take on the Western Conference champion Nuggets. Read More

