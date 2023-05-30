Ralph Yarl Walked It Out For The Brain Injury Awareness Walk

CLOSE

God never gives us more then we can handle and more often then not allows his presence to shine through those that are walking around on earth. Inspite of the evil that was bestowed upon him, Ralph Yarl, is still here and making his presence be known in a positive way. After mistakenly ringing the wrong door bell, that nearly cost Ralph Yarl his life, he decided to make his 1st major public appearance this past memorial day at the Brain Injury Awareness Walk.

17 year old Ralph Yarl who was shot twice, including once in the head, back in April after he went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings, Ralph Yarl and his family attended the yearly, 36th annual Memorial Day Run, Going the Distance for Brain Injury Run at Loose Park in Kansas City, to raise money for those affected by brain injuries.

Team Ralph was in the house all decked out in neon green, and although Ralph didn’t speak publicly, participants were happy to see him out and about.

According to Ralph Yarl’s mother Cloe Nagbe:

“It’s heartwarming to see this kind of support, and I pray that the support is not just for Ralph, I pray the support goes a long way for everybody that’s in this situation—that’s my prayer,”

Take a look that the video below.