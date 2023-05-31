The Bijou Star Files: Tasha K Files Bankruptcy

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 31, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Tasha K Files for Bankruptcy After Owing Millions to Cardi B in Defamation Lawsuit

Earlier this week, Tasha K petitioned the court in Florida to declare bankruptcy; she stated her assets as being between $50,000 and $100,000, not even close to the $3 million she owes rapper Cardi B. Read More

ASHANTI PUTS THAT BODY ON NELLY AT HER VEGAS SHOW!!!

Ashanti was certainly serving body onstage, and she made sure she didn’t do it without her rumored boo … bringing out Nelly as a surprise guest during her show!! Read More

‘PEE-WEE HERMAN’ STAR PAUL REUBENS SUES MEMORABILIA AUCTIONEERS …Ha-Hey, That’s My Stuff!!!

James Comisar tells us, “I am sad to learn that Mr. Reubens has resorted to the threat of a lawsuit to improperly seek the return of items that he simply does not own. Read More

K-FED TO BRITNEY APPROVE MY MOVE TO HAWAII …Or I’m Taking You To Court!!!

Kevin Federline is giving Britney Spears‘ lawyer a Friday deadline to sign off on his planned move to Hawaii with their 2 kids, or he’ll go to court to get a judge to give him the green light … Read More

KANYE WEST WIFE GOES FULL ON DISGUISE-MODE …Covers Face With Wrap

Kanye West‘s wife, Bianca Censori, is apparently over having her photo taken in public … opting for a full headwrap during an outing with her famous hubby. Read More

MEGAN THEE STALLION Hearing Wedding Bells With SOCCER STAR ROMELU LUKAKU!!!

Megan Thee Stallion just might have a new bae — she’s sparking dating rumors with Inter Milan star, Romelu Lukaku, as they were spotted getting nice and cozy at a wedding together!!! Read More

South Carolina Store Owner Charged With Murdering 14-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Over Water Bottle

South Carolina store owner Rick Chow has been charged in the shooting death of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton. Read More

Louisiana Teen Reportedly Jumps Off Bahamas Cruise Ship On A Dare, Coast Guard Calls Off Search

A shocking new video shows a missing Louisiana teen who allegedly jumped off a boat on a dare while on a high school graduation trip to the Bahamas. Read More

T.I. And Tiny Lose $100M Lawsuit Against Toy Company Over Alleged Likeness Between LOL Surprise Dolls And OMG Girlz

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have lost a lawsuit against a toy company over the likeness of the company’s LOL Surprise Dolls to the couple’s musical group OMG Girlz. Read More

11-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot In The Chest By Mississippi Police Speaks Out For The First Time

The 11-year-old boy who nearly lost his life after being shot by Mississippi Police is speaking out for the first time and detailing the horrifying incident that took place. Read More

53 Shot, 12 Fatally, In Memorial Day Weekend Gun Violence In Chicago

A special weekend meant to celebrate, honor, and remember those who have sacrificed their lives for this country has ended in great tragedy in Chicago. Read More

Fat Joe Shares Message To Aspiring Rappers Who Haven’t Been Able To Secure A Deal Yet: “Get A Job”

One thing about Fat Joe, he’s going to tell it like it is! The veteran rapper is spitting a little game to aspiring rappers who strive to be just as successful as him. Read More

DJ Envy Sets The Record Straight After Gunplay Threatens To “Smack The Sh**” Out Of Him For Mentioning His Situation During Rick Ross Feud

The feud between DJ Envy and Rick Ross spilled over to rapper Gunplay and now he’s letting it be known to keep him out of the drama… or else. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Isn’t Sure When New Music Will Arrive: ‘I’m Focused on Healing’

The Houston hitmaker announced she’s not releasing anything until she’s ready. Read More

Blockbuster Roasts Netflix After Streaming Service Cracks Down On Password Sharing

The now-defunct Blockbuster video rental chain clowned Netflix for its intense crackdown on password sharing, reminding people that they never used to do that. Read More

Lawyer Says He ‘Greatly Regrets’ Using ChatGPT in Lawsuit After It Cited Multiple Nonexistent Cases

A lawyer says he “greatly regrets” using ChatGPT in his work for a client who’s suing an airline, as the artificial intelligence language model has since been determined to have cited multiple nonexistent cases in its purported research. Read More

102-Year-Old Woman Says Secret to Long Life Is ‘Good Sex And Good Sherry’

British woman Joyce Jackman revealed the secrets to living a long life after celebrating her 102nd birthday at the Silverspring Care Home in Essex. Read More

Snoop Dogg Almost Joined the Air Force Instead Of Pursuing a Rap Career

The West Coast legend notably comes from a military family, with his father Vernell Varnado having served in the Vietnam War. Read More

Town in South Carolina Under Fire For Promoting Juneteenth Event With White Models

Juneteenth event planners in South Carolina have issued an apology for using a banner with just a white couple to promote the day commemorating the emancipation of African slaves. Read More

Saweetie And YG Add Fuel To Fire Of Dating Rumors, Get Cozy In Cabo [Photos]

Are YG and Saweetie boo’d up. Read More

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Refuses To Settle Sexual Assault Lawsuit Despite Judge’s Order

Despite the rapper securing legal success in the case later that same year, things have still yet to be fully resolved for her husband. Read More

Supermodel Chanel Iman and NFL Player Davon Godchaux are Engaged: ‘The Blessings Keep Pouring’ [Photos

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux have another milestone to celebrate! Read More

Garcelle Beauvais Sued For Posting Paparazzi Images Of Herself Online, Photographer Claims She’s ‘In Violation Of The US Copyright Laws’

Another Bravo star is facing an infringement lawsuit. Read More

Tina Turner’s Hometown Preparing To Build Statue In Her Honor

The world is still mourning the loss of music legend Tina Turner. Read More

AL PACINO GIRLFRIEND 8 MONTHS PREGNANT!!!… I’m 82 And Still Going Strong!!!

Al’s rep just responded to our inquiry and confirmed our story. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am