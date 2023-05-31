11 Yr Old Who Called 911 Then Was Shot By Cop Is Speaking

CLOSE

11 year old Aderrien Murry was just trying to do the right thing and call for help for his family, only to be shot in the chest when the Indianola, Mississippi police arrived. Praise God that Aderrien survived and thank God he is able to share his story now.

One of Nakala Murry’s other children’s father showed up at her door, sensing that their was about to be a problem Ms. Murry asked her 11 year old son Aderrien to call 911,which he did. However when the police arrived Aderrien Murry came out with his hands in the air as instructed when the police officer that was there to protect and serve the Murry’s opened fire on Aderrien striking him in the chest, causing his lung to collapse and cut his liver.

According to Aderrien Murry that used to have aspirations of being a police officer, says what saved him was singing Fred Hammonds, ‘No Weapon Formed Against Me Shall Prosper.’ Now Aderrien has nightmares of people watching him and his 11 year old self laying in a coffin. (see video below) Instead if becoming a man in blue uniform Aderrien wants to sport a blue medical uniform to help others when he grows up.

Now a lawsuit has been filed in Mississippi federal court on behalf of Aderrien and his mother, Nakala Murry, claiming the officer who fired the gun, Greg Capers, was “reckless.” “This is a claim for negligence and excessive force,” said the complaint, which also named the city of Indianola, Police Chief Ronald Sampson and John Does.

Indianola, Mississippi is the hometown and home of the B.B. King Museum in tribute of the legendary Blues artist.

Take a look at Aderrien’s interview in the video below.