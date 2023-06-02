The Bijou Star Files: Damson, Franklin Saint And The Devil

CLOSE

‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris Said He Suffered Nightmares After Looking to the Devil for Inspiration

British actor Damson Idris said he suffered from nightmares after he decided to look to the devil for some inspiration to help with his ‘Snowfall’ character Franklin Saint. Read More

MS JACKY OH! DC YOUNG FLY’S LONGTIME PARTNER DEAD AT 32

Former “Wild ‘N Out” star Ms Jacky Oh! — who’s also DC Young Fly‘s longtime partner — has died … Read More

JOE BIDEN SANDBAGGED AT AIR FORCE GRADUATION… Hard Fall, Not Injured

President Joe Biden knows a thing or two about picking yourself up and trying again … and he proved it again Thursday during a commencement address to Air Force grads. Read More

DRAKE HELPS LIL DICKY CLOSE ‘DAVE’ FINALE… With a Bang!!!

Drake made a cherry-on-top cameo for the season finale of Lil Dicky‘s “Dave” series — an episode that also boasted Brad Pitt and Rachel McAdams appearances!!! Read More

GERVONTA ‘TANK’ DAVIS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN BALTIMORE… After ‘Impromptu’ Hearing

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is currently behind bars in Maryland — Read More

BILL COSBY SUED FOR ALLEGED 1969 SEXUAL ASSAULT… You Drugged Me First!!!

Bill Cosby is being sued for another alleged sexual assault … a woman says he forced himself on her after giving her two pills that made her feel helpless, but Cosby insists there are holes in her account. Read More

‘FAMILY FEUD’ CONTESTANT FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING ESTRANGED WIFE

The former “Family Feud” contestant, who joked he regretted getting married on the show, has been found guilty of murdering his then-estranged wife — after her sister testified the victim previously said she was worried her husband would harm her. Read More

AL PACINO DEMANDED DNA TEST Did Not Believe He Could Impregnate Anyone

Al Pacino was so certain he could not get his girlfriend or anyone else pregnant, he did not believe the baby was his at first, and got a DNA test for proof … Read More

YE SUED FOR ‘ANGRY’ ATTACK ON PHOTOG …Grabbed, Tossed Her Phone

Kanye West is getting sued over a heated encounter he had with a photographer — the one where he pulled over to snatch her phone and throw it into the street. Read More

TOM BRADY I’M NOT PLAYING QB FOR THE RAIDERS… Retired For Good!

Tom Brady is NOT coming out of retirement to play quarterback for the team he’ll soon own … emphatically saying a return to the football field simply ain’t happening, despite endless speculation. Read More

Chilli Reflects On Past Relationship With Usher & Difficulty They Shared Moving On

TLC’s Chilli is getting candid about her past relationship with R&B singer Usher and reflecting on the difficulty they shared moving forward. Read More

Moneybagg Yo Gets Vulnerable About Parenting Amid Death Of His Children’s Mother & Healing Relationship With Ari

Moneybagg Yo is in his “strong man,” healing father, committed boyfriend era after back-to-back deaths in his life and dealing with the aftermath of cheating on Ari Fletcher. Read More

Footage Shows Florida Man Pulling Out A Gun On A Woman Who Backed Up In his Driveway While Trying To Make U-Turn

A Florida man was taken into custody after pointing a gun at two people who backed up into his driveway so they can make a u-turn. Read More

Report Finds That Former Ring Doorbell Employee Spied On Females In Intimate Settings

Google Home it is! While we purchase video doorbells and security cameras to feel safer at home, it seems that is not always the case as the device built to keep us safe is the one being compromised. Read More

Adam Silver Says Decision on Ja Morant Will Be Announced After NBA Finals

The Memphis Grizzlies suspended Morant in May after he flashed a gun for a second time on Instagram. Read More

Jay-Z Snags Another Win in Legal Battle With Parlux, Court Upholds $6.8 Million Judgement

Previously, the fragrance company was ordered to pay nearly $7 million in royalties to Jay-Z. Read More

Lil Uzi Spent Half A Year in Rehab: “I Didn’t Want to do it But I Had To”

Lil Uzi Vert has revealed that six months in rehab helped them turn their life around.

During an interview with 032c magazine, Uzi said that though rehab made them a better person, they initially doubted its effectiveness. Read More

Alex Rodriguez Reveals Early Gum Disease Diagnosis

Baseball icon Alex Rodriguez is having some serious dental issues that are affecting his life. Read More

Chipotle Giving Away Free Meals for Every 3-Pointer Made During NBA Finals

Chipotle is giving away free food during the 2023 NBA Finals with its exclusive “Chipotle Free Pointer”deal. Read MoreTop of Form

Shark Tank’s Daymond John Seeks Restraining Order Against Former Reality Show Entrepreneurs

“Shark Tank” investor Daymond John is seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against former contestants Al “Bubba” Baker and his daughter, Brittani, as well as his wife, Sabrina. Read More

Third Ex-Teacher At Kanye West’s School Comes Forward With Claims She Was Fired ‘in Retaliation’ for Reporting Concerns

Kanye West’s legal troubles are piling up as a third former teacher at his private Donda Academy has come forward with explosive claims. Read More

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Declares End to Vin Diesel Feud, Returns As Hobbs In A New Standalone ‘Fast And Furious’ Movie

Dwayne Johnson has gone from denying he’d ever return to the Fast and Furious franchise to getting his own standalone film. Read More

Mariah Carey Sells Atlanta-Area Home For a Loss

Mariah Carey has found a buyer for her Georgia mansion, one year after the home was burglarized. Read More

Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna, & Kim Kardashian Top Forbes ‘Richest Women Celebrities In America’ List + ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Creator Shonda Rhimes Makes First-Time Debut

It’s been a great year for women making money in Hollywood! Read More

NJ lawyer Matthew Nilo appears in court with fiancée in connection to Boston rape spree

An accused rapist lawyer was hauled into New Jersey court Thursday, where he was supported by his apparent fiancée in his first appearance since he was arrested for a string of Boston rapes 15-plus years ago. Read More

BOOSIE BADAZZ No Way I’d Work with Gunna… NOT EVEN FOR $1 BILLION!!!

Boosie Badazz is sticking to his G-code when it comes to wishing Gunna the worst … even with a hypothetical Bezos-sized payday on the line. Read More

