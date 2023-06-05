The Bijou Star Files: Prison & COVID Don’t Count In Remy Ma Yrs

CLOSE

Remy Ma Says She’s 35 Because Years Spent in Prison and COVID Lockdown Don’t Count

The Bronx rap star claimed the time she lost because of prison and the pandemic don’t count towards her age. Read More

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS’I’M NOT GAY’ BUT GUESSING GAME Is ‘Dangerous’ to LGBTQ Members

“Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams is responding to rumors about his sexuality … and warning that the culture of trying to out people is creating a “dangerous” culture. Read More

JONATHAN MAJORS & MEAGAN GOOD WE’RE TAKING OUR ROMANCE OVERSEAS… Shopping In Morocco

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are going strong overseas … popping up in Morocco, where they’re shopping for pottery. Read More

ELON MUSK BACKS FAMILY OPPOSING BIOLOGICAL MALE In Daughter’s H.S. Locker Room

Elon Musk says a Vermont high school student and her family are getting a raw deal … as they’ve been punished for demanding a biological male student — who identifies as female — be barred from the girls’ locker rooms. Read More

JEMELE HILL PUSHES BACK ON WANTING ROGAN $$$… Amid Spotify Exit

Jemele Hill denies that an alleged demand for Joe Rogan-level money from Spotify is the reason for her exit from the audio giant … although, it seems clear she is, in fact, leaving. Read More

YE & ICE CUBE IT’S ALL GOOD NOW …Hug It Out After Antisemitism Controversy

Kanye West is making peace with Ice Cube … 7 months after throwing him under the bus by claiming Cube was the one who turned him on to antisemitism. Read More

WILD SMACKDOWN ANGRY HUSBAND SLAPS DOCTOR!!!Claims Doc Sexually Assaulted Wife

Video captures an enraged husband’s mission of vengeance … storming the stage during a medical conference to slap the hell out of the doctor he alleges committed sexual assault on his wife. Read More

BLM CO-FOUNDER’S COUSIN DIED OF COCAINE AND HEART ISSUES …Coroner Reports on LAPD Taser Incident

Keenan Anderson, cousin of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died because of cocaine and an enlarged heart … according to the coroner’s office, which was investigating his death following a controversial LAPD arrest. Read More

TREY SONGZ SUED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT …After Exposing Woman’s Breast At Pool Party

Trey’s attorney, Michael Freedman, tells TMZ, “This is yet another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.” Read More

‘IDOL’ WINNER JUST SAM SUBWAY BUSKING ISN’T THE END …I’m Making Big Comeback!!!

Former “American Idol” winner Samantha “Just Sam” Diaz says their unglamorous return to singing in New York City subways for money isn’t the final chapter — instead, the bounce back is underway. Read More

SNOOP DOGG & DR. DRE FEED STRIKING WRITERS IN L.A. And Postpone ‘Doggystyle’ Anniv. Show

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre sent food trucks to aide striking workers at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles this afternoon. It wasn’t nuthin’ but a G thang for them! Read More

NAOMI OSAKA, CORDAE WE’RE HAVING A GIRL!!!

Naomi Osaka and Cordae just revealed … they’re having a GIRL!!! Read More

Judge Partially Seals Evidence In Shooting Case Of Ralph Yarl To Protect Safety Of Accused Gunman Andrew Lester

Evidence found in the criminal case against Andrew Lester will stay out of the public eye. Earlier this week, a Missouri judge granted Lester’s motion to seal the case partially. Lester has reportedly received threats and harassment since shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, in April. Read More

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces New Initiative To Prevent Racial Bias In Home Valuations

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced “meaningful actions” to tackle racial biases in home valuations, which drive the national wealth gap. Read More

Florida Woman’s Car Caught On Fire With Her Children Inside While She Was Allegedly In A Mall Shoplifting

A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after after her car caught fire with her unattended children inside while she shoplifted inside a mall in Oviedo, police said. Read More

A Utah School District Has Banned The Bible From Multiple School Bookshelves For Its ‘Vulgarity And Violence’

The recent ban of the Bible in elementary and middle schools in Utah has sparked controversy and debate among parents and educators alike. Read More

Gervonta Davis Says He Feels Like The Judge Is Taking Advantage Of Him After Getting Locked Up: ‘The Things She’s Doing Is Not Right’

Gervonta Davis went live on Instagram today and spoke from jail to explain his side of the story after the boxer ended up in the slammer for violating house arrest. Read More

Judge Allows Three Women To Testify Against Cuba Gooding Jr. At Upcoming Sexual Assault Trial

The sexual assault trial of Cuba Gooding Jr. continues to make headlines as a New York judge has ruled that three women who accused the actor of sexual abuse can testify in court. The women are expected to support the plaintiff’s claim that Gooding Jr. raped her in 2013. Read More

Pregnant Transgender Man Gets Backlash Over Glamour UK Pride Issue: “I’m A Pregnant Man, And I’m Trans”

Logan Brown, a 27-year-old transgender writer, has apparently made history by becoming the first pregnant trans man to grace the cover of Glamour UK’s latest issue. Read More

Texas Man Allegedly Kills Woman He ‘Used To Talk To’ After Girlfriend Tells Him To ‘Smoke’ Her

A woman is dead and now a man and his girlfriend are being held responsible for her tragic death. Read More

Live Action Little Mermaid Already Surpassed Original’s Box Office Total

‘The Little Mermaid’ has been a hit in the domestic box office, but needs all the help it can get overseas. Read More

Drake’s Credit Card Declined During Livestream

The Toronto rapper was trying to donate to a streamer on Kick. Read More

More Than 30 Mississippi School Districts Are Still Under Federal Segregation Orders

More than 30 Mississippi school districts are still under federal desegregation orders, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division’s assistant attorney general. Read More

Cardi B Misses Her Pre-Fame Life: ‘Having Everything Gets Boring’

Cardi B reflected on how she sometimes misses what life was life for her before she made it big. Read More

Justin Combs Reportedly Arrested For DUI

Justin Combs, the oldest son of Diddy, was taken into custody over the weekend for driving under the influence. Read More

Cardi B Ordered To Pause Efforts To Collect $3M+ Owed From Tasha K

A Georgia judge has paused Cardi B’s efforts to collect on the $4 million owed by blogger Tasha K after winning a defamation suit. Read More

Shaggy Says Fans Have Misunderstood His 2000s Hit “It Wasn’t Me”: “That Song Is Not A Cheating Song”

Rapper Shaggy explains the real meaning behind his hit 2000s track “It Wasn’t Me.” Read More

Jamie Foxx Gifts His Hometown With A New Basketball Court Amid His Health Recovery

Amid his recovery efforts, Jamie Foxx generously gifts his Texas hometown with a brand-new basketball court. Read More

Three Teens Arrested After Stealing Famed Swan, Killing It & Serving It During Memorial Day Weekend

Three teens have been arrested for the brutal slaying of a beloved swan, which they ate during Memorial Day Weekend. Read More

