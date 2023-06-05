What Exactly Is A Mommy Makeover? Jacky Oh’s Death Spotlights Plastic Surgery Procedures

CLOSE

Fans and celebrities are still in disbelief over the sudden death of Ms. Jacky Oh. As previously reported, on May 31, the actress, entrepreneur and mother of three died in Miami following a mommy makeover, a cosmetic procedure that is growing popular in the celebrity world.

MORE: Jacky Oh’s Death Draws Attention To Prevalence Of Plastic Surgery Among Black People

It’s still unclear if the former Wild ‘N Out model’s death was caused by the procedure, but fans speculated if the surgery was connected to the star’s passing shortly after she was photographed with Miami-based surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah on Instagram.

What is a mommy makeover?

Women typically undergo a mommy makeover to correct or improve their appearance post-pregnancy. According to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, childbearing can leave lasting effects on a woman’s body including loose skin, sagging breasts and stretched abdominal muscles.

Typically, women go under the knife for a mommy makeover surgery to correct sagging areas and restore volume and symmetry to their breasts. The procedure can also be used to remove excess skin, normalize the appearance of stretched nipples or restore diastasis recti, a common condition that occurs post-pregnancy when the abdominal muscles separate.

The majority of mommy makeovers include at least two of the following procedures:

Tummy tuck

Liposuction

Breast augmentation

Breast lift

Breast reduction

When done properly by a trained surgeon, mommy makeovers can have a relatively low complication rate.

According to a recent paper published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery — Global Open, the mortality rate for tummy tuck surgery is approximately one in 13,000, and the mortality rate for liposuction is approximately 1.3 in 50,000.

What are the risks?

Several complications can develop if a patient doesn’t follow the proper post-operative care. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons notes that several risks can develop post-surgery including bleeding, infection, poor healing of incisions, hematoma, loss of nipple sensation as well as cardiac and pulmonary complications.

Atlanta-based plastic surgeon Dr. Nicholas Jones recently told NewsOne that anesthesia-related issues can also occur during the procedure. Certain medications used during surgeries can cause an immediate drop in your blood pressure, which can lead to heart attacks or other complications.

To avoid risks, patients are normally required to undergo a medical evaluation to assess for any underlying health issues. Some patients may need to stop taking certain medications like aspirin or anti-inflammatory drugs that can increase bleeding during surgery.

As previously reported, Dr. Zachary, the doctor that allegedly performed Jacky Oh’s mommy makeover, claimed to be a “liposuction and BBL specialist,” but the surgeon has received several negative online reviews purportedly by former patients.

A few social media sleuths alleged that the Miami-based surgeon was not board certified.

SEE ALSO:

Condolences Pour In For Jacky Oh After News Of Her Sudden Death Sends Shockwaves Across Social Media

After Jacky Oh’s Death, Plastic Surgeon Explains Common Mishaps, The Need To Be Fully Informed

The post What Exactly Is A Mommy Makeover? Jacky Oh’s Death Spotlights Plastic Surgery Procedures appeared first on NewsOne.

What Exactly Is A Mommy Makeover? Jacky Oh’s Death Spotlights Plastic Surgery Procedures was originally published on newsone.com