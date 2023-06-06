Saks Fifth Avenue ordered to pay black woman over 9M in discrimination lawsuit

A woman from the Columbus Ohio metro has been granted by Franklin County Courts over $9 million in damages after claiming she faced racial discrimination while working at the Saks Fifth Avenue store in Polaris Mall.
According to court documents Elizabeth Cook was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and $7 million in punitive damages stemming from a lawsuit she filed against the luxury retailer three months after she was fired claiming racial discrimination. Cook claimed that Saks Fifth Avenue disciplined her in a way that was a “racially discriminatory manner” for work practices, but other co-workers that did the same practices were not disciplined.
Get BAW News in Your Inbox:
Cook was fired from Saks Fifth Avenue on August 20, 2019, for allegedly violating a work policy called “re-ringing”. Re-Ringing is when an associate returns an item for a customer therein allowing the customer to re-purchase the item when on sale or promotional price. Saks officially changed their company’s re-ringing policy on August 19, 2019, but Cook was fired for re-ringing a transaction in July of 2019 (before the policy officially changed).
Court documents state that Cook claimed she was fired based on her race and alleges the retailer has faced several discrimination lawsuits in the last ten years including racially profiling black customers.
A representative from Saks Fifth Avenue stated to a local NBC affiliate, “Our position remains that there was no discrimination or retaliation involved in this situation. We are disappointed in the jury’s decision and plan to appeal the outcome.”
- Melania Trump Visits the Texas Border, Wears an Attention-Grabbing Jacket
- R.I.P. Fashion Designer Kate Spade Dead at Age 55
- Slaying At 92: Cicely Tyson Covers Elle Magazine’s ‘Women In Hollywood’ Issue
- Naomie Harris Flourishes In Florals At Collateral Beauty Premiere
- Fab Or Fug, Special Edition: Ciara Held Fashion’s Night Out During The 2016 BBMAs And Failed 71.4% Of The Looks
- GET THE LOOK: Garcelle Beauvais Channels Her Caribbean Roots At Bally Opening
- FAB OR FUG: Zoe Kravitz Gives A Show For YSL Beauty
- FAB OR FUG: Jourdan Dunn Is Ruffled On The Red Carpet
- Don’t Cross The Curves: Dascha Polanco Is Not Here For Your Body Shaming, Univision
- FAB OR FUG: Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Herself In Socks And Sandals
The post Saks Fifth Avenue ordered to pay black woman over 9M in discrimination lawsuit appeared first on Black America Web.
Saks Fifth Avenue ordered to pay black woman over 9M in discrimination lawsuit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Ashanti Gave Nelly All Body On Stage In Vegas
-
Who Is Andrew Bankhead? Ex-Mississippi Cop Who Shot Teen ‘In The Back’ Over Daughter
-
2 Alligators Spotted Loose in Ohio, 1 Still Missing
-
Tina Turner Photos Through The Years: A Legacy Never Forgotten