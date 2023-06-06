Jasmine Carson has forever cemented herself into both LSU and women’s basketball at only 22 years old. She stops by the morning show to discuss her stellar performance at the 2023 national championship, which aided in the team becoming record-breaking champions.

See: LSU Women’s Basketball Team Celebrates Record-Breaking NCAA Win

Going from a starter to being benched, Carson walks us through the her thoughts from the final game night. From the incredible game she played, no one would be able to tell that she had just come out of a “shooting slump”.

“It was nothing new, you know, I’ve been working on it my whole life. God had me [and] wanted to display my talents on the biggest stage…” Jasmine said.

When asked about future plans, Jasmine says she’s currently weighing her options. The professional basketball offers continue to roll in, but she’s focused on building her brand and making valuable connections. Encouraging others to practice what she preaches to herself, she began selling “stay ready” merchandise after the game.

For more info on contacting Jasmine or purchasing merchandise, follow her on social media at @jazzc2_

LSU’s Jasmine Carson: From Benched to a National Basketball Champion [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com