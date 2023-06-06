Watch: Keyshia Cole Set To Star In Her Own Lifetime Biopic ‘Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story’

CLOSE

Lifetime released the official trailer for Keyshia Cole’s upcoming biopic, Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story, which she stars in as herself. Watch the trailer and read more details inside.

The film “follows her early career in Oakland as she honed her musical talents to become a multi-platinum-selling recording artist and TV personality.” The biopic will also focus on her “complicated yet warmhearted relationship” with her late mother Frankie Lons (Debbi Morgan).

Cole is one of the executive producers of the Lifetime film, and she shares how she’s honoring her mom with her own biopic in a statement given to Shadow & Act.

“This is a story of a daughter’s love for her mother and although my heart remains broken from her untimely passing I am honored to be sharing it with the world,” Cole reveals in the statement.

The singer also talks about the opportunity to portray herself in the move, saying, “Playing the role of myself was a unique opportunity to re-live special moments in my life that also gave me the chance to process her loss in ways I did not expect.”

The loss of her mom has not been easy on the Oakland singer, and she talks about how she reminisced on their relationship while filming the biopic.

“I miss her every day,” Cole adds. “Even though she is not here, her presence was felt throughout this film. Mom, I love you.”

Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story will be part of Lifetime’s celebration of Black Music Month, which includes TLC Forever, a documentary that will center the remaining TLC members Chilli and T-Boz telling their experiences in their words, which will premiere on Lifetime and A&E on June 3.

Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story premieres on Lifetime June 24.

Watch the trailer below:

