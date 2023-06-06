The daily broadcast, The Morning Hustle, that’s been waking its audience up to the beat of today’s Hip Hop is now on the Urban One Podcast Network. Tune in to the freshest program in broadcasting daily for entertaining, humorous, and informative takes on urban pop culture and trends from the Millennial and Gen Z point of view. The show provides a unique chemistry between the hosts, Lore’l and Kyle Santillian, offering rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the audience’s lifestyle.
Kick your days off with Kyle’s inspirational message of the day and stay up to date on trending news with the Lo’Down with Lore’l.
Plus some of your favorite celebrities like Halle Bailey stop by to address the backlash she received for being a Black Ariel.
Follow The Morning Hustle podcast on the Urban One Apple Podcast channel or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Visit the Urban One Podcast Network to learn more about our shows
The post The Morning Hustle Is Now On The Urban One Podcast Network appeared first on Black America Web.
The Morning Hustle Is Now On The Urban One Podcast Network was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Ashanti Gave Nelly All Body On Stage In Vegas
-
Who Is Andrew Bankhead? Ex-Mississippi Cop Who Shot Teen ‘In The Back’ Over Daughter
-
2 Alligators Spotted Loose in Ohio, 1 Still Missing
-
Tina Turner Photos Through The Years: A Legacy Never Forgotten