EXCLUSIVE: Sasha Calle Talks Donning The S On Her Chest, & Says Supergirl’s Story In ‘The Flash’ Is Her “Runway”

The Flash is just days from running into theaters, and when it arrives, we will be introduced to Sasha Calle, who will bring to life Supergirl in the film.

The long-awaited feature-length film focusing on the DC Comic’s speedster, The Flash, is finally here, and it hit some speed bumps along the way due to the film’s star, Ezra Miller’s shenanigans.

The Flash, which is based on “The Flashpoint” comic book run, will serve as a reset and kickstart James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU and not only features Miller’s Barry Allen, Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Shannon’s General Zod from the previous DCEU films but also into new characters like Calle’s Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl, the cousin of Superman.

With Henry Cavill officially out as Superman, Calle (27), who got Cavill’s blessing, steps up to the plate in her feature film debut as the powerful Kryptonian who teams up with The Flash to take out General Zod in a world where Clark Kent never becomes Superman.

Sasha Calle Is Aware of The Pride & Honor of Being Supergirl

Before the film’s release, Cassius Life spoke with the Daytime Emmy-nominated soap opera star about learning she got the role in The Flash and joining the long list of prestigious actors and actresses to don the S (the symbol for hope on Krypton) on their chests and the feeling of first putting on the iconic suit.

“It’s a wild journey. There’s so much pride and honor, and I think it was just a reminder that, especially in that video, a reminder that dreams are not impossible, that they’re very much achievable for all of us, and that we are all very deserving to be on the big screen, portraying characters that are heroic,” Calle begins. ”

“To me, that means the world. I saw Gal Gadot in 2017 as Wonder Woman, and I was like, “I can do that, too.” I hope that somebody sees me and also feels that fuel and feels represented, connected, and seen. As an artist, that’s my biggest hope.”

Calle Was Already Well-Versed About Supergirl

Stepping into the role of Supergirl, Calle revealed that director Andy Muschietti instructed her not to didn’t want her to do any research into the role, but it was already too late for that.

“Andy [Muschiettie] didn’t want me to do any research. He was like, “No. Nothing. Please do not read anything,” but I had already seen the Supergirl series. I was up-to-date on it,” Calle told Cassius Life.

She continues, “I actually started re-watching it again when I booked the job because I was so excited. I remember packing my house and just playing it loud for everyone who was helping me, but he was just like, “You can’t see anything,” and I already had that reference. I had seen the CW Supergirl, had seen the CW The Flash with my little brother as well.”

“In those worlds of CW, they do really well of really telling stories of comics. You learn so much information, and I already had all of that with me, but there is also my own kind of flare into Supergirl, and later on in life as well, when I wrapped and when I was able to do research.” I constantly read about her,” Calle continues. “I go into a comic book store, and if there’s a comic I haven’t read, I buy it and enjoy it, even if it’s just a little issue, like a small pager,” adding, “I just enjoy the art of it so much and how much people love her, and I enjoy learning about her all the time.”

Will We See Calle In Her Own Supergirl Film?

With James Gunn and Peter Safran still actively building out their DCU, there is no confirmation that Calle will return in the role, but if it were up to her, she most definitely would.

“Of course! Absolutely! I’m deeply in love with Supergirl. I think that this story with The Flash, I think it’s her runway,” Calle said when asked about coming back to continue Supergirl’s story. “I think that we’re just beginning to learn about her, and I think she’s beautiful and strong and complicated, and I can’t wait. Of course, I would love to continue telling her story and bringing… ripping her apart and bringing her back in. I think that would be really beautiful,” she adds. We hope so because Sasha Calle was superb as the Woman of Steel, and we think James Gunn should absolutely bring her back for more films. But until then, you can see Sasha Calle in action as Supergirl in The Flash when the film arrives in theaters on June 16.

Photo: Warner Bros. / The Flash

EXCLUSIVE: Sasha Calle Talks Donning The S On Her Chest, & Says Supergirl’s Story In ‘The Flash’ Is Her “Runway” was originally published on cassiuslife.com